

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - It looks like Elon Musk might be set to become the first trillionaire if everything goes according to plan with SpaceX's upcoming IPO.



Right now, Musk holds around $273 billion worth of stock and options due to his role at Tesla. With SpaceX aiming for a valuation of about $1.77 trillion in its IPO, Musk's nearly 48% stake could be valued at around $841 billion. So, when you put together what he has in Tesla and SpaceX, his total net worth could hit about $1.11 trillion.



If that happens, it would be a groundbreaking achievement in terms of individual wealth. But most of Musk's wealth is linked to the market performance of his companies, so it's mostly on paper and not cash in hand.



At an estimated net worth of $1.11 trillion, Musk would have more money than the entire annual economic output of several countries, like Taiwan, Ireland, Sweden, Singapore, and South Africa. In fact, only about 20 countries around the globe generate more than $1.1 trillion in yearly GDP.



Plus, his estimated wealth would also dwarf Houston's entire real estate market and surpass what Americans are expected to spend on new cars in 2025. Not to mention, it would be greater than the combined wealth of fellow tech billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, Larry Page, and Sergey Brin.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News