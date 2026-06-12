Partnership will support and accelerate PariSanté Campus startups developing healthcare solutions that comply with European data security regulations

Virtual twins, cloud technologies and digital health innovation hub combine to deliver essential AI capabilities, infrastructure and mentoring

Access to Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE Lab and OUTSCALE for Entrepreneurs accelerator programs helps scale from idea to industrialization

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced its partnership with PariSanté Campus, the French hub for AI and digital innovation applied to health, to support and accelerate healthcare startups in France and across Europe that are driving the future of medicine.

The collaboration uniquely combines expertise in virtual twins and cloud technologies with Europe's premier digital health innovation ecosystem, offering startups access to artificial intelligence capabilities, sovereign cloud infrastructure and mentoring to transform ideas into scalable, sustainable solutions that comply with European data security regulations.

Under the agreement, eligible startups supported at PariSanté Campus established under France's "Innovation Santé 2030" strategy to drive sovereign digital health initiatives will have the opportunity to participate in Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE Lab and OUTSCALE for Entrepreneurs accelerator programs.

This priority access places Dassault Systèmes' 40-plus years of industry expertise at the core of groundbreaking healthcare projects at a time where industry and government are prioritizing the development of trusted solutions that protect sensitive data without stifling innovation, agility and competitiveness.

PariSanté Campus startups can use AI-powered virtual twins on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to model, test and validate real-world solutions virtually before clinical or industrial deployment, reducing development cycles, the need for costly physical prototypes, and time to market.

Startups can also support AI-driven healthcare applications with Dassault Systèmes' certified OUTSCALE sovereign cloud infrastructure and high-performance computing resources, in addition to receiving mentoring and training from a rich community of experts and partners.

"Through this partnership, we will accelerate innovation by making sovereign, technologically advanced data infrastructure available to PariSanté Campus stakeholders. The data infrastructure from Dassault Systèmes will be essential for PariSanté Campus innovators to store, use, secure and analyze their data under optimal conditions, become European digital champions, and scale their innovations globally, said Antoine Tesnière, Managing Director, PariSanté Campus.

The holistic innovation environment offered by Dassault Systèmes and PariSanté Campus delivers the diverse levels of support that dynamic startups need to build fresh ideas and industrialize products while facing development, cost, regulatory, cybersecurity and data sovereignty challenges, which can't be met with a one-size-fits-all approach. This includes the growing adoption of AI that requires scalable computing infrastructure and secure data environments.

"For more than 10 years, the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab has supported entrepreneurs who want to change the world. By providing healthcare startups with virtual twins, simulation and the power of AI, we enable them to create, test and validate their solutions virtually and get them to market faster. By connecting them with experts and virtual companions, we increase their chance of success," said Frédéric Vacher, Director of Innovation, Dassault Systèmes.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on

https://www.facebook.com/DassaultSystemes

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dassaultsystemes

https://www.youtube.com/DassaultSystemes

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. Through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform,

AI-powered, science-based virtual twins help 390,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260611072429/en/

Contacts:

Dassault Systèmes Press

Corporate France

Arnaud MALHERBE

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

+33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America

Natasha LEVANTI

natasha.levanti@3ds.com

+1 (508) 449 8097

EMEA

Virginie BLINDENBERG

virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com

+33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China

Grace MU

grace.mu@3ds.com

+86 10 6536 2288

Japan

Reina YAMAGUCHI

reina.yamaguchi@3ds.com

+81 3 4321 6650

Korea

Jeemin JEONG

jeemin.jeong@3ds.com

+82 2 3271 6653

India

Priyanka PANDEY

priyanka.pandey@3ds.com

+91 9886302179

AP South

Hazel FOO

hazel.foo@3ds.com

+65 8333 3484