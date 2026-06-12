Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: The Supreme Administrative Court has dismissed Verkkokauppa.com's appeal concerning an administrative fine imposed by the Data Protection Ombudsman's Sanctions Board

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj | Stock Exchange Release | 12 June 2026 at 10:10 AM EET

The Supreme Administrative Court has dismissed Verkkokauppa.com's appeal concerning an administrative fine imposed on the company by the Data Protection Ombudsman's Sanctions Board. The company announced the administrative fine on 15 March 2024 and the Helsinki Administrative Court's decision on the matter on 24 February 2025. The company has recognized a provision for the administrative fine in 2024. The Supreme Administrative Court's decision does not have an impact on the company's 2026 results.

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

For further information, please contact:



Klaus Korhonen

General Counsel

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

klaus.korhonen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 50 32 555 28



Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer's side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland's fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to approximately 2 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers' expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.



Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company's revenue in 2025 was EUR 526.5 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.