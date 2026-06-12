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WKN: A1W5SA | ISIN: US9224751084 | Ticker-Symbol: VEE
Tradegate
12.06.26 | 11:34
140,35 Euro
+0,61 % +0,85
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
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140,20140,8513:16
140,20140,8513:16
PR Newswire
12.06.2026 13:06 Uhr
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UCB Transforms Safety Operations with Veeva Safety Suite in Collaboration with ELIQUENT Life Sciences, Pinnaxis, and Daelight Solutions

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELIQUENT Life Sciences ("ELIQUENT") today announced the June 1 go-live of Veeva Safety Suite at UCB. As one of the first organizations to adopt the complete suite, UCB is unifying its global safety operations in a transformation delivered through a strategic collaboration between Veeva, ELIQUENT, Pinnaxis, and Daelight Solutions.

The program delivers an end-to-end safety solution with Veeva Safety, Veeva SafetyDocs, Veeva Safety Signal, and Veeva Safety Workbench, enabling unified pharmacovigilance operations at enterprise scale.

The initiative marks a significant milestone in the modernization of UCB's safety operations, bringing together case processing, signal, and reporting capabilities within a single cloud-based platform.

The program is being delivered through close collaboration among UCB, Veeva, ELIQUENT, Pinnaxis, and Daelight Solutions to support deployment, validation, and global operational readiness.

"The success of this transformation has been built on strong collaboration across all partners, with the coalition of ELIQUENT, Pinnaxis, and Daelight playing an instrumental role. Their deep expertise and extensive experience in delivering similar complex transformations brought immediate value from day one. Their teams integrated seamlessly with UCB and Veeva experts to support the transformation, complementing our existing capabilities while aligning strongly with our culture, collaborative mindset, and ways of working," stated Adrian Maynier, Head of Safety Systems, UCB.

"This program represents a comprehensive safety transformation enabled by Veeva Safety Suite," said Dan Zenker, Vice President, ELIQUENT. "Working alongside UCB and Veeva, we are helping to enable a modern, scalable safety platform designed to support global pharmacovigilance at the enterprise level."

"We thrive in complexity at scale. Our partnership with UCB to migrate 14 million documents and 80 million records into Veeva Safety and Veeva Safety Signal demonstrates how the right expertise, strong client execution, and a validated, high-performance data migration tool can turn even the most complex transformations into a strategic advantage," said Barry O'Hagan, CEO, Daelight Solutions.

Nishant Rana, Founder and CEO of Pinnaxis, added, "UCB's transformation from multiple legacy safety platforms to Veeva Safety Suite involved migrating decades of deeply embedded workflows - far beyond a simple lift-and-shift. The transformation reflects strong collaboration across teams, high-quality execution, and proven expertise in delivering enterprise-scale transformations with Veeva Safety Suite. The program also included the successful delivery of Veeva Safety Workbench capabilities and reports co-developed with Veeva."

This program reflects the industry's shift toward unified, cloud-based safety solutions that improve efficiency and scalability. By consolidating safety processes within Veeva Safety built on the Veeva Vault Platform, organizations can reduce operational complexity and unlock greater value from global pharmacovigilance data.

ELIQUENT provided comprehensive program management and business transformation expertise, leaning on industry knowledge and experience to ensure a GxP compliant system while allowing for increased automation flexibility in the future for UCB.

ELIQUENT supports life sciences organizations in executing complex safety, regulatory, and quality transformations, helping ensure successful go-live from strategy through implementation support.

Media Contact:
Andrew Trippi
ELIQUENT Life Sciences
atrippi@eliquent.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996894/Eliquent_RBG_circle_R_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ucb-transforms-safety-operations-with-veeva-safety-suite-in-collaboration-with-eliquent-life-sciences-pinnaxis-and-daelight-solutions-302798681.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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