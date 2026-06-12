NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai to Host Livestream Shareholder Update on Q4 Results, Audited FY2026 Financials, and AI Platform Growth Outlook

TORONTO, ON AND NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai Corp. (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) (the "Company" or "Nextech3D.ai"), an AI-powered technology company focused on event infrastructure and enterprise engagement, today announced it will host a live shareholder update on Q4 Results, Audited FY2026 Financials and a Q&A session on Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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The livestream will feature Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer, and Anum Waqas, Chief Financial Officer, who will review the Company's fourth quarter performance, audited financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, and provide updates on strategy, execution, and growth outlook.

Recent Performance Momentum

On February 18, 2026, the Company reported strong Q3 results that underscore accelerating momentum:

+59% year-over-year revenue growth , confirming structural growth acceleration

+20% sequential revenue growth , signaling a new growth curve

Record 95% gross margins , demonstrating a highly scalable platform model

Operating loss reduced by 46% ($696K improvement) , highlighting improving efficiency

Total assets increased 73% to $2.19M, strengthening the balance sheet

These results mark a clear transition into an AI-driven growth cycle and reflect increasing adoption of Nextech3D.ai's platform across enterprise customers.

The Company continues to build on this momentum and expects further revenue acceleration in fiscal 2026, driven by expanding demand for AI-powered engagement solutions.

Platform & Strategy

Nextech3D.ai is executing on its vision to deliver a unified AI Engagement OS-a fully integrated platform combining:

Eventdex (event management infrastructure)

Map D (interactive mapping and spatial engagement)

Krafty Labs (engagement, rewards, and marketplace solutions)

Together, these solutions power end-to-end event execution, data capture, and audience engagement for enterprises, positioning Nextech3D.ai at the center of the evolving digital event ecosystem.

Event Details

Event: Shareholder Update Q4 Results, Audited FY2026 Financials & Live Q&A

Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026

Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time

Format: Livestream HERE

Management Commentary

"We look forward to updating shareholders on our financial results and continued progress," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. "Over the past year, we have made meaningful advancements across our platform and business, and we remain focused on executing our strategy and building long-term value."

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is an artificial intelligence and machine learning technology company specializing in AI event solutions, enterprise engagement platforms, and 3D modeling. Through its ecosystem, including Eventdex , Map D , and Krafty Labs , the Company provides a unified "AI Event OS" for large-scale enterprise, education, and government events worldwide.

Nextech3D.ai's solutions leverage AI, data analytics, and spatial mapping to improve operational efficiency, engagement, and monetization for enterprise, government, and institutional customers.

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For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

investor.relations@nextechar.com

Evan Gappelberg

CEO/Founder and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's ability to achieve cash-flow positivity, the growth of the AI event software market, and the expected benefits of the CEO's share purchase. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-to-host-livestream-shareholder-update-on-q4-results-1176420