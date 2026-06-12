

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of State and Starlink have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance international disaster preparedness and U.S. humanitarian response efforts worldwide.



The two-year MOU leverages Starlink's low-Earth orbit satellite technology, an American innovation, to restore critical communications when crises and natural disasters damage infrastructure. The Department's Bureau of Disaster and Humanitarian Response will coordinate with Starlink to provide rapid connectivity to emergency responders, humanitarian organizations following disasters, and people in need. This cooperation harnesses reliable connectivity to support disaster response teams and help save lives around the world, the State Department said in a press release.



The signing of this MOU aligns with Starlink's own Crisis Response global disaster response initiative. In recent months, Starlink has delivered connectivity to communities impacted by the Ebola outbreak, Hurricane Melissa, Typhoon Kalmaegi, Cyclone Senyar, Cyclone Ditwah, Cyclone Maila, and Super Typhoon Sinlaku. U.S. coordination with Starlink to use its reliable connectivity following disasters can save lives around the world and further enhance U.S. humanitarian responses.



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