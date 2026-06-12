USA Trinasolar has launched its Vertex N Shield photovoltaic module in North America, expanding its n-type portfolio with a product aimed at commercial and industrial (C&I) as well as utility-scale solar projects increasingly exposed to extreme weather risks. The new module arrives at a time when hail, high wind, and uneven snow loads are becoming key design constraints for developers and asset owners, not only from an engineering perspective but also due to their growing influence on insurance premiums and long-term project bankability. Against this backdrop, Trinasolar has positioned the Vertex ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...