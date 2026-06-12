The company will carry out a stock split in a ratio of 10:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 16, 2026. The order book will not change.
|Short name:
|GOTL A
|Terms:
|Split: 10:1
|Current ISIN:
|SE0000105371
|Last day of trading with current ISIN code:
|Jun 15, 2026
|New ISIN code:
|SE0029278191
|First day of trading with new ISIN code:
|Jun 16, 2026
The company will carry out a stock split in a ratio of 10:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 16, 2026. The order book will not change.
|Short name:
|GOTL B
|Terms:
|Split: 10:1
|Current ISIN:
|SE0000105397
|Last day of trading with current ISIN code:
|Jun 15, 2026
|New ISIN code:
|SE0029278209
|First day of trading with new ISIN code:
|Jun 16, 2026
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280
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