The company will carry out a stock split in a ratio of 10:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 16, 2026. The order book will not change.

Short name: GOTL A Terms: Split: 10:1 Current ISIN: SE0000105371 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 15, 2026 New ISIN code: SE0029278191 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jun 16, 2026

The company will carry out a stock split in a ratio of 10:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 16, 2026. The order book will not change.

Short name: GOTL B Terms: Split: 10:1 Current ISIN: SE0000105397 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 15, 2026 New ISIN code: SE0029278209 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jun 16, 2026

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280