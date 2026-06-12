EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Real Estate

CPIPG Communication Concerning Voluntary Offer on NEXT RE Shares - Delisting Completed and Squeeze Out Initiated



12.06.2026 / 16:21 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CPI Property Group (société anonyme) 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register: B 102 254 Press Release - Corporate News Luxembourg, 12 June 2026 THE DISCLOSURE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE IT WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT APPLICABLE REGULATIONS * * * PRESS RELEASE pursuant to Article 36 of the Regulations adopted by Consob by Resolution No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "Issuers' Regulations") CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A. HAS INITIATED THE PROCEDURE TO FULFIL THE MANDATORY PURCHASE OBLIGATION AND THE RIGHT OF PURCHASE TO ACQUIRE 100% OF NEXT RE SIIQ S.P.A. (SQUEEZE - OUT) REVOCATION OF NEXT RE SIIQ S.P.A. SHARES FROM TRADING AS OF THE SESSION OF 12 JUNE 2026 * * * Luxembourg, 12 June 2026 - With reference to the voluntary all-share public takeover bid (the "Offer"), launched by CPI Property Group S.A. (the "Offeror") pursuant to Articles 102 et seq. of Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998, as subsequently amended and supplemented ("TUF"), concerning a maximum of 4,413,586 ordinary shares of NEXT RE SIIQ S.p.A. ("Next RE" or the "Issuer") listed on Euronext Milan, organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., as set out in the offer document published on 17 April 2026 (the "Offer Document"), the Offeror announces the following. Terms used with a capital letter in this press release, unless otherwise defined, have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Offer Document. Further to the Announcement on the Final Results of the Offer published on 20 May 2026 and the subsequent press release of 5 June 2026, the Offeror hereby announces that it has today notified the Issuer - pursuant to and for the purposes of Article 111, paragraph 3, of the TUF - that the total consideration for the Joint Procedure, amounting to Euro 684,228 (the "Total Consideration"), has been deposited and is available in the current account held by the Offeror with UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia (the "Account"). The Total Consideration, deposited in the Account, is intended - exclusively, unconditionally and irrevocably - for the payment of the consideration for the remaining 228,076 Listed Shares of the Issuer (given that the 38,205 Treasury Shares are not included among the Shares Subject to the Offer), amounting to approximately 1.04% of the Issuer's share capital (the "Remaining Shares"), in accordance with instructions given by the Offeror to UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia. In this regard, it should be noted that the consideration for each Remaining Share is equal to the Offer Price (i.e., Euro 3.00). The transfer of ownership of the Remaining Shares to the Offeror - with consequent entry in the Issuer's register of shareholders in accordance with Article 111, paragraph 3 of the TUF - shall take effect as of today's date. Holders of Remaining Shares may obtain payment of the consideration for the Joint Procedure directly from their respective Depositary Intermediaries. The Offeror's obligation to pay the consideration for the Joint Procedure shall be deemed to have been fulfilled upon the transfer of the relevant sums to the Depositary Intermediaries. The risk that the Depositary Intermediaries may fail to retransfer such sums to the entitled parties, or delay such transfer, remain solely with the shareholders. Pursuant to Article 2949 of the Italian Civil Code, once the five-year limitation period has elapsed from the date of deposit of the consideration for the exercise of the Purchase Right, the Offeror shall be entitled to obtain the return of the sums deposited as consideration for the Purchase Right and not collected by the entitled parties. Finally, it should be noted that Borsa Italiana, by notice no. 9127 of 8 June 2026, has ordered the delisting of the Issuer's ordinary shares from trading on Euronext Milan with effect from today's date. * * * For a description of all the terms and conditions of the Offer, please refer to the Offer Document and the press releases relating to the Offer available, inter alia, on the Issuer's website ( www.nextresiiq.it ) and the Offeror's website (www.cpipg.com). * * * Press release issued by CPI Property Group S.A. and distributed by NEXT RE SIIQ S.p.A. at the request of CPI Property Group S.A. * * * WARNING The Offer is being promoted in Italy, as the Listed Shares are listed on Euronext Milan, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana, and is addressed, without distinction and on equal terms, to all shareholders of the Issuer. The Offer will not be promoted or disseminated, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, or any other country in which the Offer is not permitted without authorization from the competent local authorities or is carried out in violation of rules or regulations (the "Other Countries"), nor using international communication or trade instruments (including, by way of example, the postal network, fax, telex, e-mail, telephone, and the Internet) of the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, or the Other Countries, or any facility of any financial intermediaries in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, or the Other Countries, or in any other manner. The Offer will be made by publishing the relevant Offer Document, subject to approval by CONSOB. The Offer Document will contain a full description of the terms and conditions of the Offer, including the methods of acceptance. Copies of the Communication, or any portion thereof, as well as copies of any document relating to the Offer (including the Offer Document), are not and shall not be sent, transmitted in any way, or otherwise distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, or the Other Countries. Anyone who receives the above documents shall not distribute, send, or mail them (either by post or by any other means or instrument of international communication or commerce) in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, or Other Countries. The Communication, as well as any other document relating to the Offer (including the Offer Document), does not constitute and cannot be interpreted as an offer of financial instruments to persons domiciled and/or resident in the United States of America, Canada, Japan, Australia, or Other Countries. No instrument may be offered or sold in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or Other Countries without specific authorization in accordance with the applicable provisions of local law in those States or Other Countries or an exemption from those provisions. Participation in the Offer by persons residing in countries other than Italy may be subject to specific obligations or restrictions under laws or regulations. It is the sole responsibility of the recipients of the Offer to comply with such rules and, therefore, before participating in the Offer, to verify their existence and applicability by consulting their advisors. No acceptances of the Offer resulting from solicitation activities carried out in violation of the above restrictions will be accepted. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Moritz Mayer Manager, Capital Markets

m.mayer@cpipg.com For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn



12.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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