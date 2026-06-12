Regulatory News:

Pet Service Holding NV (Euronext Growth Paris, ISIN: NL0015001HZ9 Ticker: ALPET), announces that its 2025 Annual Report has been published on the Company's website as of 30 April 2026. PSH hereby invites its shareholders and other people entitled to attend meetings to participate in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

The meeting will be held on 30 June 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at: Van der Valk Hotel Amsterdam Westeinde Verlengde Stellingweg 1 1511 MA Oostzaan, The Netherlands. The meeting will commence at 11:00 a.m. and attendees will be welcome from 10:45 a.m.

Items marked with an asterisk (*) will be submitted for voting.

Agenda

Opening and attendance list Discussion and adoption of the 2025 annual accounts of PSH and determination of the appropriation of the result Discharge of the members of the Management Board who served during 2025 in respect of the management conducted during the 2025 financial year Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board who served during 2025 in respect of the supervision exercised during the 2025 financial year Acquisition strategy 2026/2027 presented by Ron van Veldhoven Any other business Closing

Explanatory Notes to the Agenda

Item 2 Adoption of the 2025 Annual Accounts

Proposal to adopt the annual accounts in accordance with Articles 16 through 20 of the Company's Articles of Association, whereby it is proposed that the result for the year be charged against the Company's reserves.

Item 3 Discharge of the Management Board

Proposal to grant discharge to the members of the Management Board for the management conducted during the 2025 financial year.

Item 4 Discharge of the Supervisory Board

Proposal to grant discharge to the members of the Supervisory Board for the supervision exercised during the 2025 financial year.

Record Date

Persons entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting are those who, on 16 June 2026 (the "Record Date"), after processing all registrations and transfers, are registered as shareholders in one of the designated registers and who have registered for participation in the AGM in accordance with the procedure described below.

Registration

The Management Board has designated as registers:

the shareholders' register of the Company; and/or

the records maintained by financial intermediaries as defined under the Dutch Securities Giro Transfer Act (Wet giraal effectenverkeer).

A copy of a statement from FlatexDEGIRO, Saxo Bank, or another equivalent platform showing ownership of PSH shares shall serve as proof of share ownership and may be submitted by email no later than 27 June 2026, 5:00 p.m. CET to:

info@petserviceholding.com

Subject line: AGM 2026

Following registration, shareholders will receive a confirmation email. The registration confirmation will serve as proof of admission to the meeting.

Voting by Proxy

Shareholders who are unable to attend the meeting in person may appoint a representative designated by PSH and submit proxy and voting instructions electronically up to and including 27 June 2026, 5:00 p.m. CET via:

info@petserviceholding.com

Admission to the Meeting

Registration for attendance is open from 16 June 2026 at 10:30 a.m. until 27 June 2026 at 5:00 p.m. CET. After this deadline, registration will no longer be possible.

People attending the meeting must present:

a valid admission confirmation; and

a valid form of identification (such as a passport or driver's license).

About Pet Service Holding NV

Pet Service Holding NV is a leading player in the pet care sector in the Netherlands. The company distinguishes itself in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging its valuable experience and expertise in the field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, Pet Service Holding is well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners throughout Europe.

Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) ISIN: NL0015001HZ9

Also separately listed on Nxchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL00150004O8) in the form of depositary receipts (DRs) of shares.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260612200289/en/

Contacts:

Pet Service Holding

Ron van Veldhoven

Chief Executive Officer

+31-75-7572685

info@petserviceholding.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

+33 1 44 71 94 92

petserviceholding@newcap.eu