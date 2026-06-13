

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reddit has introduced a new feature that lets users post videos right in the comment sections, opening up even more ways for everyone to join in on discussions throughout the platform.



Before this, users could respond to posts with just text, images, and GIFs. Now, with video comments, redditors can share short clips to share their thoughts, explain things, or connect more personally in ongoing conversations. Users can easily record a video within Reddit or upload one from their device.



This feature is currently available in public, safe-for-work communities that choose to turn it on. Reddit has assured that all video comments will be checked through its safety measures before they're visible. Plus, videos won't autoplay and will respect each user's existing audio settings.



To share a video comment, users just need to click the video icon in the comment box and they can either record or upload their clip. Reddit thinks this will lead to richer interactions and allow community members to engage in exciting new ways!



This update could be especially useful for Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions, where celebrities, public figures, and experts respond to user questions.



Instead of just posting written replies or making one video for various questions, participants can now reply directly to individual users with video comments, making the conversations feel a lot more interactive and immediate.



This rollout is part of Reddit's ongoing journey to enhance multimedia engagement, especially as competition among social media platforms heats up for user attention.



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