Dublin, Ireland and Heppenheim, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - Cosmo N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) ("Cosmo") is pleased to announce the launch of its innovative acne cream Winlevi (clascoterone 1% cream) in Austria and Germany by its commercial partner InfectoPharm Arzneimittel und Consilium GmbH ("InfectoPharm"). Winlevi is available in both countries since June 1. Cosmo is the exclusive manufacturer of the product.

Formal regulatory approval for Winlevi in the EU was granted by the European Commission in October 2025. Since then, Cosmo has been working at full speed with its commercial partners to prepare for launch of the compound across 20 European markets.

Winlevi is the first topical acne therapy in more than 40 years with a first-in-class mechanism of action. Its active ingredient, clascoterone, is the first commercially available topical androgen-receptor inhibitor acting locally in the sebaceous glands to reduce sebum production and inflammation without systemic anti-androgen effects, supporting safe use in both males and females.

Giovanni Di Napoli, CEO of Cosmo, commented: "Our valued partners are in full swing with the launch of Winlevi in various European markets. We are delighted with the success of the launches in Austria and Germany by InfectoPharm. Our innovative acne treatment is now available to an even greater number of patients."

Phillipp Zöller, CEO of InfectoPharm, added: "With clascoterone, we are finally closing a long-standing therapeutic gap in acne treatment by offering dermatologists a precise and well tolerated targeted therapy. We are delighted that, as a partner of Cosmo, we will also be launching Winlevi in Italy in September."

As per today, Winlevi has already been approved in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Jordan, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea, Kuwait, Egypt, Oman, and the European Union. Additional registrations are being processed as Cosmo and its partners continue to increase the global commercial availability of this innovative acne treatment.

About Cosmo

Cosmo is a life sciences company focused on MedTech AI, dermatology, gastrointestinal diseases, and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO). We design, develop, and manufacture advanced solutions that address critical medical needs and raise the standard of care. Our technologies are trusted by leading global pharmaceutical and MedTech companies and reach patients and healthcare providers around the world. Guided by our purpose - Building Health Confidence - our mission is to empower patients, healthcare professionals, and partners by innovating at the intersection of science and technology. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in San Diego (USA), and in Lainate, Rome, and Catania (Italy). For more information, visit www.cosmohealthconfidence.com.

About InfectoPharm

InfectoPharm Arzneimittel und Consilium GmbH specializes in the initial and further development of pharmaceuticals. Over the last 35 years, this family-owned German company has established itself as a groundbreaking pioneer in the industry. The portfolio currently comprises about 140 preparations - including numerous innovations in the fields of pediatrics, infectious diseases, pulmonology, dermatology, allergology, and otolaryngology. The InfectoPharm Greoup owns branches in Austria, Italy, the United Kingdom, France and Poland, as well as three strategically complementary subsidiaries in Germany: Pädia GmbH with its distinct pediatric OTC portfolio, and Beyvers GmbH as an internationally known full-service supplier for pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. InfectoPharm Digital Health GmbH finally contributes with a well-established tinnitus app as a modern health solution. The group has more than 470 employees and posts an annual turnover of approximately 330 million euros (2025), with an average growth rate of 10 percent. For more information, please visit www.infectopharm.com/.

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Source: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.