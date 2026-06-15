Investment of more than €10 million will create up to 150 jobs and anchor MARSS headquarters in Nice

Electro Optic Systems (EOS) (ASX: EOS) today confirmed an investment of more than €10 million to establish France as its European hub for AI-enabled counter-drone command and control ("C2") systems.

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The hub will be anchored by the headquarters of MARSS, the AI-enabled command-and-control specialist recently acquired by EOS, and will be located in Nice. The investment is expected to create up to 150 jobs over three years, including high value-added engineering and software development roles.

The new hub will strengthen France's defence industrial ecosystem through sovereign technologies and build on EOS's existing cooperation with KNDS. EOS will also explore the production of high-energy laser systems and the development of space domain capabilities for France and the wider European market.

"France is making a decisive commitment to its defence sovereignty, and EOS is proud to support that ambition," said Dr. Andreas Schwer, Chief Executive Officer of EOS. "Establishing our European hub in France allows us to deliver counter-drone and command-and-control capability that partner nations own, produce, and sustain on their own terms. This is what genuine industrial sovereignty looks like."

The announcement comes as European governments accelerate investment in air defence in response to the rapid proliferation of low-cost drones. EOS is one of a few specialised companies outside the United States able to offer high-energy laser weapons, and its model is built around full technology transfer and local production, allowing partner nations to manufacture and maintain capability without dependency on foreign export controls.

The France hub reinforces EOS's growing European presence. The company has secured the first export order for a 100kW-class laser weapon system from the Netherlands, and has held advanced discussions with Germany following a visit by the German Federal Minister of Defence to EOS facilities.

EOS will exhibit at Eurosatory in Paris from 15 to 19 June 2026 in Hall 5A, Stand H335. Visitors can meet the team and experience live demonstrations of EOS' AI-enabled command and control capability alongside displays of its kinetic and high-energy laser technologies.

ABOUT ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS (ASX: EOS; OTC: EOPSY)

EOS operates in two divisions Defence Systems and Space Systems:

EOS Defence Systems specialises in technology for weapon systems optimisation and integration, as well as ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) and C4 systems for land warfare. Its key products offered include next-generation remote weapon systems, vehicle turrets, high-energy laser weapons (directed energy), as well as fully integrated and modular counter-UAS and C2 and C4 systems. C2 Systems include Command and Control Systems such as MARSS' software-led counter-drone and critical infrastructure protection capabilities, centred on the NiDAR platform.

specialises in technology for weapon systems optimisation and integration, as well as ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) and C4 systems for land warfare. Its key products offered include next-generation remote weapon systems, vehicle turrets, high-energy laser weapons (directed energy), as well as fully integrated and modular counter-UAS and C2 and C4 systems. C2 Systems include Command and Control Systems such as MARSS' software-led counter-drone and critical infrastructure protection capabilities, centred on the NiDAR platform. EOS Space Systems Space Systems specialises in applying EOS-developed optical sensors and effectors to detect, track and characterise objects in space. It includes capabilities in the domain of space control.

Website: https://www.eos-aus.com/

About MARSS: An EOS Company

MARSS is a global defence technology leader specialising in counter-drone and AI-powered security and surveillance systems through NiDAR. With extensive experience spanning 20 years, including research collaboration with the EU, NATO, defence agencies, academia and industry, and installations covering the globe, MARSS is a pioneer in AI-enhanced C2 and C4i solutions.

Leveraging innovation and technology to provide the highest level of security against emerging threats, MARSS' intuitive solutions employ integrated sensor surveillance, machine learning and open-source intelligence to protect nations, critical infrastructure, naval assets, special forces, heads of state, commercial shipping and millions of lives worldwide.

About NiDAR

NiDAR is MARSS's AI-powered Command and Control (C2) platform, providing 360-degree situational awareness across air, surface, sub-surface and land domains. The system autonomously detects, tracks, classifies and recommends responses to asymmetric threats, integrating seamlessly with a wide range of sensors and effectors to deliver end-to-end protective solutions. With more than 60 deployments worldwide, NiDAR protects what matters most: people, critical infrastructure and assets.

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Contacts:

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Electro Optic Systems

Jo Ramsay, GM Global Marketing

jramsay@eos-aus.com 0408 010 211