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WKN: A2ANV3 | ISIN: NL0011821202 | Ticker-Symbol: INN1
Tradegate
15.06.26 | 09:45
26,445 Euro
+0,97 % +0,255
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26,44526,45009:47
26,44526,45009:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Koninklijke KPN N.V.: Hilde Garssen to step down from KPN and join ING

Hilde Garssen, KPN's Chief People Officer and member of the Board of Management, will leave KPN on 1 September to join ING as Chief HR Officer and member of the Management Board Banking.

Hilde joined KPN in December 2018 as Chief People Officer and has served on KPN's Board of Management since 1 December 2019.

Gerard van de Aast, Chair of the Supervisory Board- "Hilde has played a key role in KPN's transformation. She has helped to build a strong culture, modernized our employment proposition and strengthened engagement and leadership across the company. Hilde has also helped strengthen KPN's appeal as an employer. We are grateful for her contribution to KPN and wish her every success in her new role at ING."

Hilde Garssen- "Over the past 7.5 years, I have had the privilege of shaping KPN's people strategy in support of KPN's broader strategy and growth ambitions. Among the many highlights, what I will remember most is the talent, dedication and energy of KPN colleagues, who go above and beyond every day for our customers and for KPN."

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: Hilde Garssen to step down from KPN and join ING
15/06/2026
KPN-N


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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