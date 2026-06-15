Trust3 AI Joins NVIDIA Inception Program to Accelerate Adoption of Data and AI

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust3 AI today announced its acceptance into the NVIDIA Inception program, further validating its position as the one Control Plane enterprises trust to govern any data and any agent, across any framework or cloud. NVIDIA Inception is a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements. This milestone, alongside Trust3 AI's membership in the Snowflake Startup Accelerator confirms that the three of the most influential AI and data platforms have aligned behind a single, unified trust layer purpose-built to accelerate data and AI adoption at enterprise scale.

Through the NVIDIA Inception program, Trust3 AI gains access to cutting-edge GPU infrastructure, developer resources, and technical training that directly power the real-time enforcement decisions at the heart of its One Control Plane. As enterprises push more agents across more frameworks and more data platforms simultaneously, compute performance is not optional. It is the foundation that makes governing any data and any agent, at the moment of action, operationally viable. NVIDIA's hardware and ecosystem accelerate exactly that: the low-latency, high-throughput execution layer that allows Trust3 AI to discover every agent, trace every decision, and enforce every policy without adding friction to AI adoption.

The One Control Plane architecture is built to govern any data and any agent, regardless of where they run. Trust3 AI integrates natively across Databricks, Snowflake, BigQuery, and 50+ data platforms, enforcing a unified policy layer without proxies, rebuilds, or vendor lock-in. That cross-platform reach is precisely why Databricks recognized Trust3 AI as a trusted innovator within its ecosystem.

"Joining NVIDIA Inception is more than a milestone for us. It strengthens the compute foundation required to deliver real-time policy enforcement for agent workloads at enterprise scale while maintaining the performance customers expect. This is exactly what our joint customers need as they move from pilots to production-scale agent deployments on Snowflake Cortex and Databricks Agent Bricks. For our Snowflake and Databricks partners, it's an early signal of how Trust3 AI plans to become an even tighter fit into a stack their customers have often already standardized on," said Christophe Hassaine, VP of Alliances at Trust3 AI.

The results are already visible in production. According to the CIO of a Fortune 50 healthcare company: "Operating across multiple clouds and data platforms, governance complexity has historically slowed our ability to operationalize AI. With Trust3 AI, we now have a unified trust layer that consistently governs both our data and AI systems, significantly accelerating enterprise-wide adoption while maintaining the strict security, compliance, and visibility standards required at our scale."

That outcome, one control plane governing any data and any agent across every cloud and platform simultaneously, is precisely what Trust3 AI is built to deliver.

Trust3 AI is the One Control Plane for any data and any agent, discovering every agent across every framework, observing every decision in real time, and securing every action before it reaches data. Regardless of whether agents run on Databricks Agent Bricks, Snowflake Cortex, AWS Bedrock, or custom builds, a single enforcement layer governs them all. That is the architecture enterprises need to accelerate data and AI adoption without sacrificing visibility, compliance, or control. The One Control Plane delivers this through four interlocking capabilities:

Data Access: One policy, enforced natively across any data, with row-level, column-level, and tag-based controls spanning Snowflake, Databricks, BigQuery, and 50+ platforms, with no proxies and no rebuilds.

One policy, enforced natively across any data, with row-level, column-level, and tag-based controls spanning Snowflake, Databricks, BigQuery, and 50+ platforms, with no proxies and no rebuilds. Agent Discovery: One inventory of every agent, auto-discovered across any framework, from Databricks Agent Bricks and AWS Bedrock to Copilot Studio and custom builds, each assigned a continuous Trust Score the moment it appears.

One inventory of every agent, auto-discovered across any framework, from Databricks Agent Bricks and AWS Bedrock to Copilot Studio and custom builds, each assigned a continuous Trust Score the moment it appears. Agent Observability: One audit trail for every decision, with end-to-end traces, real-time PII leakage detection, scope drift identification, and one-click evidence packs pre-mapped to the EU AI Act, HIPAA, and NIST.

One audit trail for every decision, with end-to-end traces, real-time PII leakage detection, scope drift identification, and one-click evidence packs pre-mapped to the EU AI Act, HIPAA, and NIST. Agent Security: One enforcement layer for every action, with purpose-based access controls, MCP and A2A protocol security, and runtime guardrails that fire before any agent touches data, regardless of the framework it runs on.

About Trust3 AI

Trust3 AI is the One Control Plane for any data and any agent, built to discover every agent, observe every decision, and secure every action across any framework, any cloud, and any data platform. The platform is powered by a Unified Trust Layer built on AI-native metadata and context, engineered by the architects behind Apache Ranger and Apache Atlas, the access control and metadata standards running in thousands of regulated enterprise environments today. Trust3 AI aligns natively with NIST AI RMF, OWASP LLM Top 10, EU AI Act, GDPR, and HIPAA, and based on customer deployments delivers 10x faster time to production, an 84% reduction in audit prep time, and zero standing access. The One Control Plane is already in production at Fortune 500 enterprises including Apple, Comcast, Nike, Intuit, Amgen, Northwestern Mutual, Autodesk, and Zillow. For more information, visit trust3.ai.

Media Contact:

Ibby Rahmani, Head of Marketing

(510) 413-7300

ibby@trust3.ai

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