EQL Pharma AB: Methenamine hippurate (brand name Cystohipp©) has been launched in Germany

EQL's key product methenamine hippurate has now been launched in Germany by EQL's license partner Dr Pfleger under the EQL-owned brand Cystohipp©.

Cystohipp© is the only methenamine hippurate product that is registered in Germany. German patients with recurrent urinary tract infections will now, for the first time, have access to an equivalent alternative to antibiotics-an alternative that does not increase the risk of developing antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Since 2024, methenamine hippurate is recommended by The European Association for Urology to reduce recurrent UTI episodes in woman.

EQL sees strong potential in the German market. For reference, in the UK, with a population of nearly 70 million people, the pharmacy sales of methenamine Hippurate amounted to 13 mEUR in 2024, with a steady growth. The launch was planned and does not change the growth forecast for 2026/27, but is of course an important long-term growth platform for EQL.

About Cystohipp®

Cystohipp® is indicated for the prophylaxis of recurrent uncomplicated urinary tract infections, which particularly affect women due to anatomical factors. As a prophylactic treatment, Cystohipp® is taken twice daily as a tablet containing 1 gram of the antiseptic substance methenamine hippurate, even when the patient does not show any symptoms of an infection.

The market potential is difficult to estimate as the market is being built from scratch. However, given the clear patient and societal need for alternatives to antibiotic treatment, both EQL and Dr Pfleger are very optimistic about very rapid growth in Germany after launch.

About EQL

EQL Pharma AB specializes in developing and selling generics, i.e., medicines that are medically equivalent to originator drugs. The company currently has 47 niche generics (i.e., generics with limited competition beyond the originator drug) launched in the Nordic markets. In addition, there is a significant pipeline of further niche generics planned for launch during 2026 and onwards. The business is currently entirely focused on prescription medicines, including hospital products, primarily in the Nordic and European markets. EQL Pharma AB operates in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. EQL Pharma AB conducts extensive development work in collaboration with leading contract manufacturers and major pharmaceutical companies, among others in the EU and Asia.

About Dr Pfleger

With this launch, Dr. Pfleger further expands its portfolio. Based in Bamberg, Germany, Dr. Pfleger Arzneimittel GmbH is a mid-sized, foundation-owned pharmaceutical company with in-house manufacturing. The company employs around 350 people and has been known for more than 80 years for high-quality medicinal products and strong OTC brands such as ipalat®, Neuralgin® and BIO-H-TIN®. Dr. Pfleger is also a leading provider in the prescription (Rx) segment and exports its products worldwide.

For more information contact:

Axel Schörling,

CEO & President EQL Pharma AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0) 76 317 90 60

E-mail: axel.schorling@eqlpharma.com

Web: www.eqlpharma.com

EQL Pharma AB (publ) in short

EQL Pharma AB specializes in developing and selling generics, i.e., drugs that are medically equivalent to original drugs. The company currently has 47 niche generics (i.e., generics with limited competition apart from the original drug) launched in the Nordic markets. In addition to these, there is a significant pipeline of additional niche generics for launch in 2026 and beyond. The business is currently focused entirely on prescription drugs, including hospital products, mainly in the Nordics and European markets. EQL Pharma AB has its operations in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm stock market. EQL Pharma AB carries out extensive development work in collaboration with leading contract manufacturers and major pharmaceutical companies in the EU and Asia, among others.