G5 Entertainment AB: Bulletin From Annual General Meeting 2026 In G5 Entertainment AB (publ)

The Annual General Meeting of G5 Entertainment AB (publ) was held at the premises of Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå in Stockholm, on June 15, 2026.

Petter Nylander was elected chairman of the meeting. During the meeting CEO Vlad Suglobov gave a presentation of the 2025 financial year and the current status of G5 Entertainment AB (publ).

The meeting, amongst other things, decided on the following matters:

Directors of the Board and remuneration to the Board of directors

Petter Nylander, Jeffrey Rose, Joel Fashingbauer and Vlad Suglobov (CEO) were re-elected as directors of the Board. Louise Ringström Grandinson was elected as a new director of the Board. Petter Nylander was appointed chairman of the Board.

It was resolved that the remuneration to the Board should comprise of SEK 675,000 to the chairman and SEK 305,000 each to the other directors appointed by the general meeting and that is not employed by the company. It was also resolved that fees, in addition to directors' fees, shall be paid to the members of the company's Audit Committee and Compensation Committee. The fee to the chairman of the Audit Committee shall amount to SEK 125,000 and SEK 50,000 each, to be paid to the other members of the Audit Committee and the fee to the chairman of the Compensation Committee shall amount to SEK 50,000 and SEK 30,000 each to be paid to the other members of the Compensation Committee.

Dividend

The meeting approved to pay a dividend of SEK 2.00 per share, in total SEK 15,131,500 and that the remaining earnings, in total SEK 325,258,500 be carried forward, as proposed by the Board. Payment from Euroclear Sweden is estimated to be made on June 23, 2026.

Discharge from liability

The meeting decided to discharge the Board and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2025.

Auditor

The meeting resolved to appoint Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as audit firm with Niklas Renström as auditor-in-charge for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The meeting also resolved that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid according to current account and approved invoices.

Nomination Committee

The meeting approved the Nomination Committee's proposal regarding the composition of the Nomination Committee.

Remuneration to senior executives

The meeting resolved to approve the Board's remuneration report 2025 and resolved to adopt the Board's proposal for guidelines for remuneration to senior executives.

Performance based long-term share program for executive management and key employees

It was resolved to implement a performance based, long-term incentive program for the executive management and key employees of the Company and its subsidiaries ("LTIP 2026"). The program is share-based and includes approx. 400 executives and other key employees in the Company or its subsidiaries. The vesting period amounts to approx. 3 years. Following the end of the vesting period, the participants will be allotted ordinary shares in the Company free of charge, provided that certain performance conditions have been satisfied. Allotment of shares under LTIP 2026 requires that the participants remain employed by the Company or any of its subsidiaries during the entire vesting period. In addition, certain performance levels related to the development in the total shareholders' return on the Company's ordinary share ("TSR") must be reached. For allotment to take place, the TSR must exceed 73 percent for the entire vesting period, corresponding to 20 percent per year. Maximum allotment is awarded if the TSR reach or exceed 146 percent for the entire vesting period, corresponding to 35 percent per year.

No more than 160,000 ordinary shares may be allotted to the participants of LTIP 2026, corresponding to a dilutive effect of 1.9 percent. The total costs for LTIP 2026 are estimated to approx. SEK 2.9 million at maximum allotment.

The purpose of LTIP 2026 is to increase the possibilities to recruit and retain competent employees and to increase the commitment and the motivation of the program participants and to strengthen the participants' ties to the G5 group and its shareholders.

To secure delivery of shares under LTIP 2026, it was resolved, as set forth below, to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve on a directed issue of class C shares, to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve on acquisition of own class C shares and to transfer own ordinary shares to the participants of LTIP 2026.

Performance based long-term share program for the CEO

It was resolved to invite the company CEO, who is also a director of the Board, to participate in LTIP 2026. The CEO may be allotted no more than 25,000 shares of the 160,000 shares offered under LTIP 2026.

Authorization for the Board to resolve on the issuance of class C shares

The meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors during the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, on one or more occasions, to increase the company's share capital through issuance of not more than 160,000 class C shares. With derogation of the shareholders' pre-emption right, a bank shall be entitled to subscribe for the new class C shares at a subscription price corresponding to the quotient value of the shares. The purpose of the authorization and the reason for the derogation from shareholders' pre-emption rights in connection with the issue of class C shares is to secure delivery of shares to participants in LTIP 2026.

Authorization for the Board to resolve to acquire own class C shares

The meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors during the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting to, on one or more occasions, acquire own class C shares. The acquisitions may only be effected through a public offer directed to all holders of class C shares and shall comprise all outstanding class C shares. The number of shares acquired may not result in the Company holding at any time more than 10 percent of the total number of shares in the Company. The acquisitions shall be conducted at a purchase price corresponding to the quotient value of the share. Payment for the class C shares shall be made in cash. The purpose of the authorization is to secure delivery of shares to participants in LTIP 2026.

Transfer of own ordinary shares

The meeting resolved to transfer no more than 160,000 ordinary shares in the Company (or such higher number of ordinary shares that may follow from a recalculation resulting from a bonus issue, split, preferential issue or similar measures). The ordinary shares shall be transferred, free of charge, to participants in LTIP 2026, who according to terms and conditions for LTIP 2026, are entitled to receive ordinary shares in the Company and in accordance with the other conditions for LTIP 2026. The reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption right is that the transfer of shares is part of the execution of LTIP 2026.

Authorization for the Board to resolve on the issuance of ordinary shares



The meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors during the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, on one or more occasions, to resolve on issuance of ordinary shares. Payment may be made in cash, in kind, through a set-off, or on conditions following from Chapter 2, Section 5 of the Swedish Companies Act.

The number of shares issued pursuant to this authorization must correspond to a maximum of ten (10) percent of the share capital consisting of ordinary shares issued at the time of the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

Authorization for the Board to resolve on acquisition and transfer of own ordinary shares

The meeting resolved to authorize the Board for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting to, on one or more occasions, decide of acquisition and transfer of the company's own ordinary shares in accordance with certain terms and conditions. The authorization is intended to provide the Board with greater possibilities to adapt the capital structure of the company to the capital requirement from time to time and to enable the Board to transfer shares in connection with acquisitions of companies through payment in the form of the company's own shares.

Resolutions on the reduction of the share capital by way of cancellation of own shares and increase of the share capital by way of bonus issue

The meeting resolved to reduce the share capital by way of cancellation of own shares which have been repurchased by the Board of Directors. The reduction of the share capital shall be made with SEK 28,125.53 by way of cancellation of 250,000 shares.

The meeting also resolved to increase the share capital by way of a bonus issue with an amount corresponding to SEK 28,125.53, which equals the amount the share capital is reduced with by way of cancellation of shares, as set out under section above. The bonus issue shall be carried out with the amount being transferred from unrestricted equity without the issuance of new shares.

Contacts

For additional information, please contact:

Vlad Suglobov, CEO, investor@g5.com

Stefan Wikstrand, CFO, +46 76 00 11 115

About Us

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (Publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for smartphones, tablets and personal computers that are family friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The company distributes its games through the G5 Store, Apple App store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore and Microsoft Store. The company's portfolio includes popular games like Jewels of Rome®, Sherlock: Hidden Match-3 Cases, Jewels of the Wild West®, Hidden City®, Mahjong Journey® and The Secret Society®.



Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST.



More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at: https://corporate.g5.com