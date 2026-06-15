

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKAb.ST), a Swedish construction company, said on Monday that it has received a contract of around SEK 4.4 billion from Karlstad Central Hospital in Sweden to construct a new emergency building on the hospital grounds.



The new emergency building of around 90,000 square meters will include a new emergency department with a helicopter landing pad on the roof as well as a new maternity, infectious diseases department, and intensive care unit. The construction work of the seven-story-high building is expected to be completed in 2033.



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