Thales pavilion (stand C247), Parc des Expositions, Paris Nord Villepinte, France

Monday 15 to Friday 19 June, 2026.

As Eurosatory 2026 opens its doors, Thales is pleased to share with you a complete overview of the announcements that will be made during the first day of this international defense and security show. This document centralises all our news, innovations and partnerships, released on June, 15th, 2026 with direct links to the associated press releases:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260615204020/en/

Thales at Eurosatory 2026: Ready today. Ready tomorrow.

Thales unveils new AI-powered training data analytics platform to enhance military training.

Thales launches next-generation 70mm laser-guided rocket dedicated for counter-drone operations.

Thales unveils next-generation Bushmaster Mulga Utility Variant.

Thales launches RapidStriker, a complete system for protection against drones.

Renault Group and Thales unveil 4 TROOP, an innovative tactical vehicle for future land forces engagements.

Thales press releases will be accessible on Eurosatory Thales Group.

Videos and pictures will be available in the Thales Media Library.

For any further information, please do not hesitate to contact: Camille Heck: camille.heck@thalesgroup.com +33 6 73 78 33 63 Marion Bonnet: marion.bonnet@thalesgroup.com +33 6 60 38 48 92 Laura Fau: laura.fau@thalesgroup.com +33 6 65 84 09 82 Alice Pruvot: alice.pruvot@thalesgroup.com +33 7 70 27 11 37 Cédric Leurquin: cedric.leurquin@thalesgroup.com +33 6 31 01 53 25



About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services helps address several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group allocates €4.5 billion per year in Research Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Quantum and Cloud technologies.

Thales has more than 85,000 employees in 65 countries. In 2025, the Group generated sales of €22.1 billion.

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Recent images of Thales and its Defense, Aerospace and Cyber Digital activities can be found on the Thales Media Library. For any specific requests, please contact the Media Relations team.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260615204020/en/

Contacts:

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Thales: pressroom@thalesgroup.com