Enabling Production-Ready Robotics and Industrial Automation Applications for the Edge AI Era

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global industrial technology leader, will showcase advanced solutions at Automate 2026 for powering robotics and automation applications, which are engineered to be smarter, safer and more cost-effective. Building on decades of innovation, these offerings draw on Aptiv's differentiated portfolio to enable devices and systems to sense, think, act, and be continuously optimized to support the next wave of intelligent systems.

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Aptiv Showcases Next Generation Intelligent Edge Solutions at Automate 2026

"As AI moves into the physical world, it is driving the need for greater intelligence at the edge, which is fundamentally reshaping industries from robotics and industrial automation to self-driving vehicles," said Kevin Clark, chair and chief executive officer. "Aptiv is an innovation and commercialization partner, enabling customers to deploy systems that perform in the real-world, backed by the global footprint and region-specific supply chains needed to deliver at scale."

In order to understand dynamic environments, these systems require multimodal perception running on embedded, AI-ready compute. Linked by high-performance interconnects for seamless data transmission and efficient power delivery, the result is context-aware decision-making capable of supporting advanced features and applications. As these AI-powered systems increasingly interact with the physical world, predictable real-time performance as well as the ability to continuously learn and improve fleets of distributed devices is resulting in the need for more capable software platforms and tools.

Featured Demonstrations

Aptiv will showcase products designed to address these needs, leveraging the full portfolio, from Intelligent Systems to Engineered Components. Highlights include:

Award-winning Aptiv PULSE sensor and compute solutions powering a collaborative robot for scalable material handling and protecting personnel and equipment by triggering context-aware safe state conditions.

Low-and-high voltage interconnects and high-speed cable assemblies that distribute power, signal and data efficiently and affordably, while meeting requirements for durability when subject to vibration, temperature extremes, mechanical stress, and long service lives.

Edge-to-cloud platforms for AI-powered workloads featuring VxWorks real-time operating system, Helix Virtualization Platform, and Wind River Cloud Platform.

real-time operating system, Helix Virtualization Platform, and Wind River Cloud Platform. Supply chain resiliency tools that help engineering teams mitigate risks early in the design phase and provide end-to-end visibility with real-time insights for production programs.

Executive Insights On-stage

Aptiv will participate in the following panel sessions at Automate 2026:

From Pilot Purgatory to Production: Scaling Edge AI in the Modern Enterprise

Date Time: Wednesday, June 24 at 4:00 4:45pm CDT

Wednesday, June 24 at 4:00 4:45pm CDT Location: Automate Show Theater Booth 2884

Automate Show Theater Booth 2884 Overview: This session features senior industry leaders, including Randy Cox, Vice President, Edge AI and Incubation, discussing the shift from experimental pilots to mission-critical business assets, specifically addressing the needs around rugged, scalable and proven ROI-positive AI, as well as key challenges and the economics of global scaling.

Camera Radar Sensor Fusion: A Practical Path to Robust, Scalable 3D Perception

Date Time: Thursday, June 25 at 10:30 11:00am CDT

Thursday, June 25 at 10:30 11:00am CDT Location: Automate Innovation Stage Booth 19046

Automate Innovation Stage Booth 19046 Overview: Sam Palmisano, Vice President, Robotics Drones, will explore what is required from perception systems, for robotics to make the leap from controlled pilots to scalable, real-world deployments. He will highlight a new approach to 3D perception that combines radar and camera sensing to improve reliability in complex and variable environments.

Aptiv will showcase its innovations at booth #3291. To learn more about Aptiv's presence at Automate 2026, visit https://lp.aptiv.com/automate-2026

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is a global industrial technology leader delivering advanced solutions people trust when it matters most across automotive, commercial vehicle, aerospace and defense, telecom and datacom, and other diversified industrial end markets. Our differentiated portfolio enables devices and systems to sense, think, act, and continuously optimize performance. Building on decades of innovation, Aptiv brings global scale and a resilient, localized value chain to customers across the globe. Learn more at Aptiv.com.

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Contacts:

Lisa Scalzo

Aptiv Corporate Communications

lisa.scalzo@aptiv.com

Ariel Gavilan

Aptiv Corporate Communications

ariel.gavilan@aptiv.com

Jenny Suh

Wind River Corporate Communications

jenny.suh@windriver.com