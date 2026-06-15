DataMetrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Announces Enterprise Software Automation Contracts

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or"Datametrex") (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that it has secured multiple enterprise software licensing, implementation, operation, maintenance, and automation service contracts during the first half of 2026.

For the period from January 1, 2026 to date, the Company has entered into contracts with an aggregate value of approximately CAD $650,000. The Company anticipates an expected net profit margin of approximately 75% from these contracts.

These contracts relate to enterprise software solutions and automation systems, including workflow automation, batch processing systems, business process automation, robotic process automation (RPA), system implementation, software operation and maintenance, and related technical support services provided to corporate clients.

The contracts reflect the full lifecycle of enterprise automation solutions, including software licensing, system implementation, operational support, ongoing maintenance, and enhancement services.

These contracts are part of the Company's enterprise software and digital automation business and are distinct from the infrastructure and data centre modernization initiatives previously announced by the Company.

In particular, this announcement is separate from the Company's previously disclosed contracts, including:

Approximately CAD $6.0 million in data centre-related purchase orders announced in April 2026; and

Approximately CAD $1.8 million in Nutanix-based infrastructure contracts announced on June 3, 2026.

The current contracts represent a different business line focused on enterprise software automation and digital process optimization, whereas the previously announced contracts relate primarily to infrastructure and data centre modernization solutions.

The current contracts consist of a combination of recurring maintenance and support arrangements and project-based implementation and service engagements.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company specializes in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our website at www.datametrex.com.

For Additional Information

Paul Haber, C.P.A., C.A., C.Dir

CEO & Chairman

info@datametrex.com

(416) 318-6501

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," and similar expressions. Such statements include expectations related to healthcare business and other Company plans.

While Datametrex believes the forward-looking information is reasonable as of the date of this release, these statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ. Key factors include general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, access to capital, industry competition, and the Company's ability to execute its strategies. The Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed under "Risk Factors" in Datametrex's management's discussion and analysis and available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. We seek Safe Harbor.

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SOURCE: DataMetrex AI Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/datametrex-announces-enterprise-software-automation-contracts-1176352