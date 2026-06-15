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WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
15.06.26 | 12:55
0,264 Euro
-2,33 % -0,006
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2680,27617:17
0,2670,27917:17
PR Newswire
15.06.2026 15:48 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Take to the Pitch, Feel GAC's Power: Where Cars and Football Create the Perfect Synergy

In terms of speed and power, the GAC EMPOW is powered by the Mega Wave 2.0TGDI engine, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.95 seconds - like a striker's lightning burst, bringing the excitement of the pitch to everyday driving. For precise control, the AION i60 comes standard with an electric power steering system, L2 driver assistance and full-speed adaptive cruise control, delivering effortless handling and midfield maestro-like command.

On range and reliability, the AION V features Magazine Battery 2.0 technology and a CLTC combined range of over 600 km, eliminating range anxiety. Its rigorously tested dependability ensures steady performance, just like a player running nonstop throughout the match.

For safety, the GAC S7 is equipped with 10 airbags and whole-vehicle torsional rigidity of 35,000 N•m/deg, mirroring a team's coordinated defense to provide 360° protection for all occupants. Meanwhile, the HYPTEC HT is equipped with Bosch's latest-generation Intelligent Integrated Brake System (IPB), inheriting the calm resilience of a core player under pressure to master complex road conditions and emergencies.

As the football festival reaches its climax, GAC invites you to share this passionate journey through automobiles. This summer of football, let the game reveal GAC's commitment to quality and unshakable confidence.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/take-to-the-pitch-feel-gacs-power-where-cars-and-football-create-the-perfect-synergy-302800395.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.