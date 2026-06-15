Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
08/06/2026
FR0014000MR3
25 000
64.6435
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
08/06/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
64.7512
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
09/06/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
64.9660
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
09/06/2026
FR0014000MR3
25 000
64.9242
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
10/06/2026
FR0014000MR3
23 000
65.5365
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
10/06/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
65.5676
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
11/06/2026
FR0014000MR3
25 000
65.4466
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
11/06/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
65.3945
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
12/06/2026
FR0014000MR3
25 000
64.4396
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
12/06/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
64.3970
CEUX
TOTAL
148 000
64.9937
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260615604257/en/
Contacts:
Eurofins Scientific SE