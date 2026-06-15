OXURION: Major market validation: Pierre Fabre Laboratories uses Oxurion's Exagis Platform

Leuven, BELGIUM - June 8, 2026 - 19:30 PM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company based in Leuven, today announces that Pierre Fabre Laboratories is utilizing Exagis, its proprietary clinical data management platform developed by its subsidiary, Axiodis CRO.

This ongoing use represents a significant commercial validation of Exagis' value proposition by a tier-one global pharmaceutical player. Originally engineered to meet strict clinical data collection and structuring requirements, the solution has progressively evolved into a broader Clinical Data Management System (CDMS), now designed and deployed to support sponsors' growing needs in terms of efficiency, compliance and standardization

Designed as a modular and scalable solution, Exagis adapts to a wide range of study configurations and organizational setups, enabling it to effectively address the needs of sponsors of various sizes, from emerging biotech companies to established pharmaceutical groups.

"We seek solutions that combine ease of use, operational rigor, and regulatory compliance. Exagis meets these expectations through a pragmatic approach, designed specifically for clinical teams and on-the-ground operational realities." Aline STENNEVIN, Global Medical Advisor, Pierre Fabre Dermo-Cosmétique

The use of Exagis by Pierre Fabre Laboratories highlights the relevance of the positioning developed by the Oxurion Group and its biometrics subsidiary Axiodis CRO: a platform born out of operations, designed by clinical research professionals and aligned with the real-world requirements of execution, quality and regulatory compliance. This reference further supports the Group's ambition to establish Exagis as a strategic software asset at the core of its development trajectory.

About Oxurion

Oxurion is building a technology-enabled clinical research and software platform. The Company combines clinical operations expertise, software innovation and proprietary operational data to support pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device sponsors. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Pascal Ghoson

Chief Executive Officer

P ascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98771-oxurion-nv_exagis_final_pf-_en.pdf