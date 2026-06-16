Next-generation systems support targeting, driver vision, and visibility in challenging conditions for both manned and unmanned military vehicles

Scalable imaging solutions designed to augment crew safety and mission effectiveness in dynamic environments

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), today announced at Eurosatory the launch of three upgraded vision systems for military vehicles that enhance targeting, improve driver vision, and expand field-of-view up to 360 degrees. The newly launched solutions include the ThermoVision Situational Awareness HD (SA90-HD) and ThermoVision Driver Vision HD (DV55-HD) Vehicle Vision Systems, and the MilSight LIRC III Compact Vehicle-Mounted Weapon Sight.

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Teledyne FLIR Defense announced at Eurosatory the launch of three upgraded vision systems for military vehicles that enhance targeting, improve driver vision, and expand field-of-view up to 360 degrees. The newly launched solutions include the ThermoVision Situational Awareness HD (SA90-HD) and ThermoVision Driver Vision HD (DV55-HD) Vehicle Vision Systems, and the MilSight LIRC III Compact Vehicle-Mounted Weapon Sight.

These latest upgrades to FLIR Defense's mission-tested and battle-ready systems significantly improve object detection and identification in all terrains and conditions, delivering full visibility even through smoke and fog, day or night. Compact and easy to integrate, each system features a lightweight, small form factor and single cable setup. Together, all three vehicle vision systems can be scaled to meet multiple requirements and provide up to 360-degree awareness on one vehicle. Deployed individually or in combination, the solutions support a range of mission needs, including target acquisition, situational awareness, obstacle avoidance, and threat detection and identification.

"As battlefield hazards evolve, visibility in complex environments is critical to warfighter safety and success," said Nicklas Friberg, Vice President of Surveillance Systems at Teledyne FLIR Defense. "Our newly upgraded vehicle vision systems give operators an advantage against faster, smaller, and more complex threats with some of the industry's first integrated HD solutions designed specifically for military vehicle platforms.

"By leveraging advanced visual/thermal imaging technology with flexible, more complete coverage, crewed vehicle missions can become safer for operators, while unmanned missions become more effective," Friberg added.

ThermoVision Situational Awareness (SA90-HD) is designed to be mounted around the vehicle for comprehensive 360-degree situational awareness through fog, smoke, and low-light conditions, while ThermoVision Driver Vision (DV55-HD) is a forward-facing camera optimized for driving and maneuvering. Both represent rugged and compact Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) imaging systems that blend thermal and color camera imaging for improved feature recognition, essential to target detection and identification in all conditions. Dual 1280p EO/IR sensors deliver crisp detail, which can be blended to reveal key details that are essential to the mission.

MilSight LIRC IIIis a compact, vehicle-mounted thermal imager integrated with the vehicle gunner's sight, ideal for armored vehicles and long-range target acquisition applications. Enhanced digital imaging provides crisp imagery regardless of scene dynamics, and seamless autofocus maintains sharp and clear images without constant user input.

FLIR Defense provides advanced vehicle visions systems to customers in nearly 20 countries, with over 3,500 systems currently deployed.

All three of the upgraded Vehicle Vision Systems are designed and built by Teledyne FLIR Defense at its facilities in Täby, Sweden, and are now available for customer orders. Visit Teledyne FLIR Defense at Eurosatory in Hall 5A, Stand A129 or learn more online.

About Teledyne FLIR Defense

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been providing advanced, mission-critical technology and systems for more than 45 years. Our products are on the frontlines of the world's most pressing military, security and public safety challenges. As a global leader in thermal imaging, we design and build sophisticated surveillance sensors for air, land and maritime use. We develop the most rugged, trusted unmanned air and ground platforms, as well as intelligent sensing devices used to detect chemicals, biological agents, radiation and explosives. At Teledyne FLIR Defense we bring together this expertise to deliver solutions that enable critical decisions and keep our world safe from any threat, anywhere. To learn more, visit us online or follow @flir and @flir_defense.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Joe Ailinger, Jr.

Teledyne Defense Aerospace

Email: joe.ailinger@teledyne.com

Tabitha Blankenbiller

Teledyne Defense Aerospace

Email: tabitha.blankenbiller@teledyne.com