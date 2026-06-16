Waterloo, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - QuantumCore Ltd. (CSE: QNCR) (FSE: K1Y) ("QuantumCore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant technical breakthrough in the development of its kinetic inductance traveling wave parametric amplifier ("KI-TWPA") platform, achieving performance levels that approach rival existing semiconductor-based amplification technologies. As a result of the recent technical achievements, QuantumCore is accelerating its commercialization timeline. The Company expects to begin shipping evaluation units to select customers under non-disclosure agreements in the coming weeks, enabling integration testing and performance validation within leading quantum computing programs.

The breakthrough addresses one of the most critical infrastructure bottlenecks facing the quantum computing industry as systems scale beyond 1,000 qubits, a milestone expected to be reached across multiple quantum computing architectures beginning in 2027.

Quantum computers operate at temperatures approaching absolute zero, where even small amounts of heat can dramatically impact performance, scalability, and operating costs. Conventional semiconductor amplifiers introduce heat into the cryogenic environment, requiring additional cooling capacity and limiting system density. QuantumCore's superconducting KI-TWPA technology provides high-performance signal amplification while dissipating a fraction of the power consumed by semiconductor alternatives.

"This breakthrough marks a major milestone for QuantumCore and validates our strategy of building the critical infrastructure required to scale quantum computing," said Eugene Profis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of QuantumCore. "As quantum processors move beyond 1,000 qubits and toward fault-tolerant systems, heat management and physical space inside cryogenic environments become increasingly important challenges. We believe our KI-TWPA platform is uniquely positioned to address both."

The successful demonstration of the technology also enables QuantumCore to begin formal engagement with foundry partners for future volume manufacturing. Discussions are expected to focus on establishing scalable fabrication processes capable of supporting growing demand from quantum computing companies as the industry transitions from research-scale systems to commercial deployment.

"The significance of this achievement extends beyond amplifier performance," said Chris Wilson, Chief Technology Officer of QuantumCore. "Every milliwatt matters inside a dilution refrigerator. By delivering semiconductor-like amplification performance with less heat dissipation, we are helping remove one of the key engineering barriers to scaling quantum computers from hundreds to thousands and ultimately millions of qubits. Equally important, the performance we are seeing provides a pathway toward foundry-based manufacturing and commercial deployment."

The Company will continue to invest aggressively in research and development focused on integrating additional critical infrastructure functions directly into the amplifier platform. As quantum computers scale to tens of thousands and ultimately millions of qubits, physical space within dilution refrigerators is expected to become increasingly constrained, creating a need for highly integrated cryogenic infrastructure solutions.

"We view this as the beginning, not the end, of our infrastructure roadmap," added Wilson. "Future quantum systems will require tightly integrated cryogenic hardware capable of performing multiple functions while minimizing heat load and space requirements. Our objective is to develop a platform architecture that can address these challenges as the industry scales."

QuantumCore believes its KI-TWPA platform, combined with its growing portfolio of quantum infrastructure technologies, positions the Company to become a key supplier of enabling technologies across the quantum computing ecosystem.

In addition, QuantumCore announces that it has entered into an investor awareness agreement with Altura Media Co. Inc. ("Altura"), a Vancouver, British Columbia-based marketing and communications firm, to provide digital investor awareness and marketing services for a term of twelve months, subject to applicable regulatory approvals. Under the agreement, Altura will develop and execute a comprehensive investor awareness campaign targeting English- and German-speaking investors through a combination of digital advertising, sponsored content, newsletters, videos, and other marketing initiatives designed to increase awareness of QuantumCore and its business. The engagement has a total budget of C$300,000 plus applicable taxes for the twelve-month term. QuantumCore and Altura are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, and, to the knowledge of the Company, Altura does not currently own any securities of QuantumCore. All content and materials produced under the engagement will be subject to the Company's review and approval and will comply with applicable securities laws and Canadian Securities Exchange policies.

About QuantumCore Ltd.

QuantumCore Ltd. is developing critical infrastructure technologies for the quantum computing industry. The Company is focused on superconducting amplification, cryogenic signal processing, and advanced quantum hardware solutions designed to improve the performance, scalability, and economics of next-generation quantum computing systems. Through its amplifier and photon detector platforms, QuantumCore is building enabling technologies for the next generation of quantum computers and quantum networks.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, but not limited to, statements about the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Often, but not always, these forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Listing Statement of the Company dated March 31, 2026, which is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except where required by law. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301658

Source: QuantumCore Ltd.