Marks a Major Milestone in Hybrid Quantum-AI Deployment for Industrial Applications

ORCA Computing a leading quantum computing company today announced the successful deployment of its PT Series photonic quantum computer to a major enterprise customer in Japan, supported by strategic partner Toyota Tsusho Corporation.

Deployed in less than one week within a live enterprise environment, the system will advance hybrid quantum-AI applications across advanced science and engineering, logistics, manufacturing, optimization and generative AI workloads in the manufacturing sectors. This marks a major milestone in the ORCA and Toyota Tsusho partnership and the first installation and operation of an ORCA photonic quantum system within a private-sector enterprise.

The quantum computing capabilities of the ORCA PT-2 system will be integrated into the cloud services which support global operations. By integrating directly into its production infrastructure, the enterprise customer is bringing photonic quantum computing into the enterprise IT stack, enabling hybrid quantum-AI workflows alongside existing high-performance computing (HPC) applications. Later this year, the system will be upgraded to ORCA's next-generation PT-3 platform, delivering increased processing capability and deeper integration with classical compute environments.

"Toyota Tsusho is proud to support the introduction of this quantum computing capability into the Japanese enterprise market," said Mr. Norihito Ohigashi, the manager of Digital Infrastructure Department at Toyota Tsusho. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to enabling advanced technologies that will help shape the future of manufacturing, and intelligent infrastructure."

"This endeavor demonstrates how quickly quantum computing can move from concept to real-world operation," said Richard Murray, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of ORCA Computing. "Installing ORCA's PT-2 quantum system within an enterprise environment in under one week highlights the maturity of ORCA's photonic quantum technology. Together with Toyota Tsusho, we are laying the foundation for commercial quantum advantage in industrial AI applications."

This announcement builds on ORCA Computing's progress in delivering data-center-ready quantum systems and advancing hybrid quantum-classical integration across generative AI and enterprise environments.

About ORCA Computing

ORCA Computing, headquartered in London, UK, with offices in the United States, is a leading developer and provider of full-stack photonic quantum computing systems. The company delivers an innovative approach to quantum computing, providing robust, high-performance, and data center-standard systems for machine learning, generative AI and optimization workloads. ORCA Computing has successfully delivered eleven on-premises quantum computers to leading global customers, including the UK National Quantum Computing Centre, Montana State University, and the Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center.

Learn more about ORCA's strategic collaborations and commercial quantum deployments, including Toyota Tsusho to Partner with ORCA Computing and ORCA Computing Expands Commercial Quantum Presence Through Digital Realty Innovation Lab (DRIL).

For more information, please visit https://orcacomputing.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260616330895/en/

Contacts:

ORCA Computing Media Contact:

Juliet McGinnis

media@orcacomputing.com