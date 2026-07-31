

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Tsusho Corporation (9TO.F) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY135.260 billion, or JPY130.55 per share. This compares with JPY98.344 billion, or JPY93.16 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 37.6% to JPY3.570 trillion from JPY2.594 trillion last year.



Toyota Tsusho Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY135.260 Bln. vs. JPY98.344 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY130.55 vs. JPY93.16 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.570 Tn vs. JPY2.594 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 458.58



All EPS are Basic



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