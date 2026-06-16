

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Budweiser maker Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD, ABI.BR) announced that it will invest more than $20 million in its St. Louis brewery and Arnold can manufacturing plant in Missouri to expand production.



The investment is expected to upgrade brewery and packaging equipment to boost capacity for fastest-growing Michelob ULTRA beer and other brands. Anheuser-Busch investment is part of a $600 million commitment to its U.S. operations across 2025 and 2026.



The firm also plans to open a technical skills training center in St. Louis, one of 15 new centers nationwide. The company aims to train more than 90 percent of its manufacturing workforce over the next five years.



Anheuser-Busch added that it will move its animated 'A & Eagle' sign from its former Newark facility to the St. Louis campus.



The brewer was inducted into the Missouri Manufacturers Hall of Fame earlier this year.



On NYSE, shares of Anheuser-Busch closed Monday's trading 1.72 percent lower at $81.48.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News