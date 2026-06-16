KBR Launches Inaugural Innovation Studio Powered by Applied Computing in Bengaluru

BENGALURU, India, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) launched its inaugural Innovation Studio, powered by Applied Computing, in Bengaluru, India, establishing a base from which the two will deliver industrial AI from India.

Co-located with Applied Computing's Bengaluru office, the studio serves as KBR's operational hub for remote monitoring and advisory services delivered through INSITE 3.0, powered by Applied Computing's Orbital Platform. The collaboration is built on combining Applied Computing's foundation AI for energy with KBR's process technology. The hub will deliver remote monitoring and advisory services to KBR's existing global industrial customers, while also serving as the foundation for deploying the new INSITE 3.0 AI capability to the first wave of customers later this year.

In March, KBR launched INSITE 3.0, its digital delivery platform powered by Orbital, marking the first product to integrate the foundation model with KBR's process technology expertise.

At the studio's opening event last week, KBR leadership hosted members of the media as well as subject matter experts, experienced field engineers, operations and maintenance specialists. The launch event offered a first look at the facility and a live demonstration of INSITE 3.0 in action.

Hari Ravindran, SVP and Global Head of Technology Solutions, KBR, said: "The Innovation Studio reflects KBR's commitment to building deep technology partnerships in India and investing in the future of industrial operations here. Co-locating the KBR Innovation Studio, staffed by our operational experts, alongside Applied Computing's engineering team base, brings the best of both together: decades of process technology knowledge and a foundation model built specifically for energy. This is a long-term commitment to our customers in the region and to the engineers and specialists who will deliver for them."

Dan Jeavons, President of Applied Computing, said: "India is where the future of industrial AI is being decided. The scale of operations, the pace of growth and the willingness to adopt advanced technologies are unmatched anywhere in the world. This studio launch is our chance to show, in a live control room, what foundation AI built for energy can actually do. Orbital is already delivering results at some of the largest refineries on the planet, and bringing the industry together in Bengaluru is the clearest signal yet of where we believe this technology is heading."

Read more about how KBR and Applied Computing are working together to advance AI in the energy sector on kbr.com.

Learn more about Orbital at appliedcomputing.com.

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