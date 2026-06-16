Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Produktionsstart 2027 fest im Blick, jetzt kommen die Kurstreiber
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C99G | ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84 | Ticker-Symbol: R6C0
Tradegate
16.06.26 | 10:44
35,545 Euro
-0,25 % -0,090
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SHELL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHELL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,54035,54510:48
35,54035,55010:48
PR Newswire
16.06.2026 10:00 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shell Recharge and SINEXCEL Launch Joint Innovation Lab to Accelerate EV Charging Innovation

Driving Innovation Across Five Strategic Technology Areas

As the global EV charging industry demands higher efficiency and smarter features, this partnership merges Shell's global operational expertise with SINEXCEL's power electronics capabilities to solve critical industry pain points.

The Joint Laboratory will serve as a premier hub for technical exchange, collaborative R&D, project incubation, and pilot exploration-prioritizing five cutting-edge technical domains according to its strategic roadmap:

  • Next-Generation Ultra-Fast Charging: Light-weight and high-efficiency architectures.
  • Cloud-Charger Synergistic Scheduling: Smarter energy management.
  • Solar-Storage-Charging Solutions: Optimizing renewable energy utilization and charging efficiency.
  • Megawatt Charging: Heavy-duty and fleet charging infrastructure.
  • Smart O&M Technologies: AI-driven real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance to maximize operational efficiency.

Aligning Roadmaps for Long-Term Value Creation

During the ceremony, representatives from both organizations engaged in deep discussions to align their product roadmaps and global market deployment strategies.

"This Joint Laboratory is not just a platform for tackling core technical challenges, but also an innovation hub for exploring new business models and co-creating customer value," stated Evan Li, Chief Engineer of Shell E-Mobility China. "By blending our global energy retail expertise with cutting-edge hardware, we aim to accelerate the transformation of advanced R&D into real-world productivity, leading the EV charging ecosystem toward high-quality, sustainable development."

Kecheng Guo, General Manager of SINEXCEL's EV Charging Solutions, added: "Partnering with Shell Recharge creates a powerful '1+1>2' synergistic effect. Together, we will forge highly competitive integrated solutions that elevate the charging experience to be faster, smarter, and more reliable, continuously contributing to the global green energy ecosystem."

A Milestone for Sustainable Mobility

The official unveiling marks the transition of this alliance into an active operational phase. Moving forward, both companies will leverage the laboratory to push technical boundaries and expand application scenarios, jointly driving the global transition toward a cleaner, more secure, and highly efficient energy system.

Contact:
melody_yu@sinexcel.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shell-recharge-and-sinexcel-launch-joint-innovation-lab-to-accelerate-ev-charging-innovation-302801368.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.