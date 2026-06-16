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WKN: A3E3N3 | ISIN: EE3100149394 | Ticker-Symbol: X8K
Frankfurt
16.06.26 | 09:55
48,800 Euro
+6,09 % +2,800
Branche
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OMX Baltic 10
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INFORTAR AS Chart 1 Jahr
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48,40049,00014:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2026 12:36 Uhr
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AS Infortar: Construction of the biogas plant owned by Halinga OÜ, an Infortar group company, has been completed

Construction works at the biogas plant owned by Halinga OÜ, which belongs to the Aktsiaselts Infortar group, have been completed, and the plant has been granted an occupancy permit. The plant is one of the largest biogas plants in Estonia. The plant will commence operations after receiving the integrated environmental permit.

The technical solution for the biogas plant was designed and implemented by EnviTec Anlagenbau GmbH & Co. KG, one of Germany's largest producers of green gas. The project is funded by the European Union's recovery instrument NextGenerationEU.

"Estonia has long been a dairy-producing country and is increasingly becoming a producer of gas as well. Were we to raise the number of dairy cows by three to four times, thereby restoring it to early - 1990s levels, we could at the same time meet Estonia's total gas demand. Scaling up biomethane production would reinforce our energy and food security while helping to address environmental challenges in both the countryside and urban areas," noted Ain Hanschmidt, Chairman of the Management Board at Infortar.

The transaction is not considered as a transaction beyond everyday economic activities or a transaction of a significant importance, nor it is regarded as a transaction with related persons, under the "Requirements for Issuers" section of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange rules. The transaction does not have a significant impact on Aktsiaselts Infortar's activities. The members of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar have no personal interest in the transaction in any other way.

Infortar operates in seven countries. the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.76% share in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141.000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 107 companies belong to the Infortar group, including 3 affiliated companies and 2 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6288 people.

Additional information:
Kadri Laanvee
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +372 5156662
e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee
www.infortar.ee/en/investor


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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