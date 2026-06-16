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WKN: 855686 | ISIN: US2546871060 | Ticker-Symbol: WDP
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16.06.26 | 14:52
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2026 12:36 Uhr
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InterDigital, Inc.: InterDigital awarded injunction against Disney by Unified Patent Court

WILMINGTON, Del., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a wireless, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced it has been awarded another injunction against Disney by a court in Europe.

The Mannheim Local Division of the Unified Patent Court (UPC) ruled that InterDigital is entitled to an injunction over Disney's infringement of an InterDigital patent covering certain video encoding techniques related to HEVC and confirmed the validity of this patent. The UPC is a pan-European patent court which issues decisions that apply across multiple countries in the European Union (EU); here, the injunction against Disney spans 11 EU countries. Disney can appeal the decision.

The judgment from the Mannheim court is the first injunction InterDigital has received from the UPC against Disney. Other injunctions have been issued by courts in Germany and Brazil for Disney's infringement of InterDigital's intellectual property related to high dynamic range (HDR) technology, the dynamic overlaying of multiple video streams, and additional compression technologies related to HEVC and AVC.

"Today's streaming industry could not function without the advanced video technologies that InterDigital researchers have pioneered," said Josh Schmidt, Chief Legal Officer, InterDigital. "We remain committed to securing a long-term agreement with Disney, which reflects fair value for innovation that Disney uses every day, and which enables our ongoing investment in our research to develop next generation video technology."

About InterDigital-

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence ("AI"), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Richard Lloyd
Email: richard.lloyd@interdigital.com
+1 (202) 349-1716


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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