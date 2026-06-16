Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in plant-based proteins, today announced continued commercial and operational momentum, highlighted by strong growth in sales compared to the previous quarter and the establishment of a new production record with its manufacturing partner, marking another milestone in Burcon's transition from technology development to commercial-scale ingredient sales.

"Approximately 50% growth in sales compared to the previous quarter, combined with record production performance, reflects the continued transition of Burcon from technology development to commercial-scale ingredient sales," said Kip Underwood, Chief Executive Officer of Burcon. "As demand continues to expand across our Peazzaz, FavaPro and Puratein protein ingredients, we remain focused on scaling production efficiently, supporting customer growth and executing on our path toward profitability."

Commercial demand continues to expand across Burcon's portfolio of pea, fava and canola protein ingredients, with customer activity ranging from product development and formulation support through commercial production and repeat purchase. The Company's April & May sales increased significantly, indicating calendar Q2 on track for 50% growth compared to the prior quarter.

Burcon's protein ingredients are currently being utilized across a diverse range of applications, including ready-to-mix beverages, powdered nutrition products, nutrition bars, snacks, baked goods and plant-based foods. Demand across the Company's Peazzaz, FavaPro and Puratein protein product portfolio reflects the broad commercial applicability of Burcon's protein technologies and growing market demand for high-performance plant-based protein ingredients that deliver nutrition, functionality and taste.

In addition to commercial growth, Burcon achieved a new production record with Re ProMan LLC, its manufacturing partner, exceeding its calendar Q1 daily average by approximately 60% over the past couple weeks. The achievement reflects continued improvements in manufacturing efficiency, production throughput and process optimization, further strengthening the Company's ability to support growing customer demand.

Burcon's commercialization strategy is focused on converting customer adoption into long-term commercial sales through differentiated protein ingredients, scalable manufacturing capabilities and developing strategic customer relationships. Management believes continued progress across these areas should position the Company to create sustainable shareholder value.

As Burcon continues to execute its commercialization and growth strategy, the Company will require additional capital resources to support future expansion opportunities and working capital requirements. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company's business, operations and financial condition is contained in Burcon's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

http://www.burcon.ca/

Burcon is a global technology leader in plant-based proteins for food and beverage applications. The Company has developed a portfolio of high-performance protein ingredients, including Peazzaz pea proteins, FavaProTM fava proteins and Puratein canola proteins, and is focused on commercializing its technologies through manufacturing partnerships and growing customer adoption worldwide.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of the content of the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "aim", "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and expectations include the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in our industry our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations, and other risks and factors detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Burcon with securities regulators and stock exchanges, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Burcon's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2025 and its other public filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, investors should not rely on such statements.

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Source: Burcon NutraScience Corporation