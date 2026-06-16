Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - SYNTHOLENE ENERGY CORP. (TSXV: ESAF) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announced today the appointment of Marc Mageau to the Company's Advisory Board. Mr. Mageau brings more than three decades of Oil and Gas leadership experience spanning refining, oil sands operations, supply chain logistics, and large-scale industrial asset management. Throughout his career, he has held Executive and Senior Executive positions at Shell and Suncor, where he developed a reputation for operational discipline, industrial execution, and the management of complex energy infrastructure.





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"I'm looking forward to joining Syntholene at this exciting time in their journey." Said Mageau, "I believe that my years of operational experience can help grow their demonstration-scale footprint into commercial production capability."

"Marc brings decades of experience operating and optimizing some of North America's most operationally demanding liquid fuel production assets," stated Dan Sutton, CEO of Syntholene. "His expertise in refining operations, infrastructure execution, logistics management, and industrial scale-up provides valuable insight as Syntholene advances the commercialization of its thermally-integrated synthetic fuel platform."

At Suncor, Mr. Mageau served in several senior leadership roles, including Senior Vice President of Oil Sands Operations, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain and Field Logistics, Vice President of the Sarnia Refinery, and Senior Vice President of Refining & Logistics. His responsibilities included oversight of large-scale oil sands mining and upgrading operations, refinery systems, integrated logistics networks, and fuel manufacturing infrastructure across North America.

Prior to Suncor, Mr. Mageau spent two decades at Shell in a range of operational, technical, commercial, and leadership positions. His combined experience across both organizations provided him with extensive expertise in refining systems, maintenance optimization, turnaround execution, industrial supply chain management, and complex energy infrastructure deployment.

Mr. Mageau is particularly recognized for his experience successfully managing industrial organizations involving thousands of employees, contractors, and interconnected operational systems. During his tenure at Suncor, he oversaw major oil sands and downstream infrastructure supporting the production of substantial volumes of synthetic crude oil and refined products across integrated energy operations.

His background combines engineering and operational expertise with executive-level strategic planning, organizational restructuring, capital allocation, and industrial project execution across the hydrocarbon value chain.

About Syntholene

Syntholene is actively commercializing its novel Thermal Hybrid Production System for low-cost clean fuel synthesis. The target output is ultrapure synthetic jet fuel, which the Company seeks to manufacture at 70% lower cost than the nearest competing technology today. The Company's mission is to deliver the world's first truly high-performance, low-cost, and carbon-neutral synthetic fuel at an industrial scale, unlocking the potential to produce clean synthetic fuel at lower cost than fossil fuels, for the first time.

Syntholene is constructing the world's first geothermally-integrated high temperature electrolysis demonstration facility in Husavik, Iceland. Construction of the demonstration facility is expected to be completed in June 2026.

Founded by experienced operators across advanced energy infrastructure, nuclear technology, low-emissions steel refining, process engineering, and capital markets, Syntholene aims to be the first team to deliver a scalable modular production platform for cost-competitive synthetic fuel, thus accelerating the commercialization of carbon-neutral eFuels across global markets.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "aims", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends", "targets" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding the demonstration facility, commercial scalability, proposed benefits from the skills of the engaged service providers, economic benefits of the Company's products relative to competitive products, the Company's ability to execute on its plans for advancement and commercialization of its technology, technical and economic viability, anticipated benefit of eFuel, and future commercial opportunities, are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including without limitation the assumption that the Company will be able to execute its business plan in the manner and timeline set forth in its public disclosure or at all, that the engaged service providers have the skills to advance the Company's business plans, that the eFuel will have its expected benefits, that there will be market adoption, that the Company's review of the competitive landscape and that its understanding of being the world's first Company to have geothermal-SOEC integration remain accurate, that any potential competitors to the Company would not be able to develop or execute geothermal-SOEC integration as quickly or as well as the Company, that the Company will be able to produce the eFuel at competitive pricing in the range anticipated in this news release or at all, that the proposed validation testing will be able to be completed, and that the results from such tests will validate the Company's technology and support further commercialization, that geothermal heat will be available to the Company at the necessary levels, that the demonstration facility will be completed on time and on budget, that the Company will continue to have access to skilled personnel with relevant experience, that regulatory requirements remain favourable for the Company, and that the Company will be able to access financing as needed to fund its business plan. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, without limitation, Syntholene's ability to complete the testing proposed at the demonstration facility, that the results of the testing will support continued commercialization and the Company's technology, that the engaged service providers do not have the necessary skills to and do not advance the Company's business plan, that there are competitors in geothermal-SOEC integration that are unknown to the Company, that the Company may not be able to produce eFuel at the targeted prices or at a price that is lower than potential competitors, that definitive commercial purchase orders for Syntholene's eFuel may not materialize, Syntholene's ability to meet production targets, realize projected economic benefits, overcome technical challenges, secure financing, maintain regulatory compliance, manage geopolitical risks, and successfully negotiate definitive terms. Syntholene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

This news release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about the cost and pricing of the eFuel product that Syntholene is seeking to commercialize, which is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. FOFI contained in this news release was made as of the date hereof and was provided for the purpose of describing the anticipated effects of advancement of Syntholene's business operations. Syntholene's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such FOFI. Syntholene disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained herein should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

Readers are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and FOFI in this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301300

Source: Syntholene Energy Corp