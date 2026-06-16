TRATON SE: TRATON Annual General Meeting approves Executive and Supervisory Boards' actions and resolves on a dividend of €0.93 per share for 2025

TRATON Annual General Meeting approves Executive and Supervisory Boards' actions and resolves on a dividend of €0.93 per share for 2025

Munich, June 16, 2026 - TRATON Annual General Meeting approved all items on this year's Annual General Meeting agenda by a large majority. They resolved on a dividend payout for financial year 2025 of €0.93 per share, compared to last year's figure of €1.70, reflecting lower earnings, while continuing to follow a balanced and responsible capital allocation approach. In addition, shareholders approved the actions of the members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards for fiscal year 2025 as well as the remuneration report presented to them.

TRATON CEO Christian Levin said in his speech with reference to the 2025 financial year: "We continued to strengthen our group-wide functions, unlocking further potential across TRATON. Our TRATON Financial Services business kept expanding. And our new Group R&D function, with around 9,000 engineers, is already improving collaboration. This is essential for advancing the TRATON Modular System, which will help us deliver scalable, competitive solutions across markets. A major milestone was our expansion in China. With Scania's new industrial hub in Rugao, we have taken an important step - not only in production capacity, but in access to innovation, speed, and technological expertise."

Further information on TRATON SE's Annual General Meeting, the voting results, and the speech by Christian Levin can be found at: www.traton.com/agm

Contact

Ursula Querette

Head of Investor Relations

M +49 152 02152400

ursula.querette@traton.com

Thomas Paschen

Investor Relations

M +49 170 9073494

thomas.paschen@traton.com

TRATON SE

Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany

www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group's product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. "Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.": this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth.