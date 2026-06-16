Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Produktionsstart 2027 fest im Blick, jetzt kommen die Kurstreiber
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D6NL | ISIN: US19179P1093 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KARBON-X CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KARBON-X CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
16.06.2026 15:26 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Advances Large-Scale Senegal Blue Carbon Project as Second Globally Registered Under Verra's VM0033 Methodology

7,500-hectare Senegal blue carbon initiative achieves Verra registration, marking a significant project development milestone for Karbon-X

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB:KARX) ("Karbon-X" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated climate solutions company operating across global carbon markets and climate infrastructure, today announced that its Senegal Blue Carbon Mangrove Project has achieved registration under Verra's Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) and Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards, becoming the second project globally to achieve registration under Verra's VM0033 methodology for tidal wetland and seagrass restoration.

Located within Senegal's Sine Saloum Delta and Casamance Estuary regions, the approximately 7,500-hectare project is focused on restoring degraded mangrove ecosystems through reforestation and ecosystem recovery activities. Mangrove forests are among the world's most carbon-rich natural environments, capable of storing significant amounts of carbon while supporting biodiversity, coastal resilience, and local communities.

With an estimated long-term emissions reduction potential of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of CO2e over a 40-year crediting period extending through 2062, the initiative represents a significant long-term asset within Karbon-X's development portfolio and supports the Company's strategy of building and advancing high-quality environmental assets within emerging segments of the global carbon market.

The registration milestone further demonstrates Karbon-X's ability to originate, develop, and advance complex environmental assets through internationally recognized standards. As demand for high-quality environmental assets continues to grow, the Company believes projects of this nature may provide future commercialization opportunities and contribute to long-term value creation.

Registration under Verra's VCS and CCB programs follows years of technical assessment, environmental studies, stakeholder engagement, field implementation, independent validation, and regulatory review. As a key milestone in the development of any carbon project, it establishes the foundation for future monitoring, verification, and long-term project implementation.

"Becoming only the second project globally registered under Verra's VM0033 methodology represents a significant milestone for Karbon-X and highlights the strength of our project development platform," said Chad Clovis, Chief Executive Officer of Karbon-X. "Projects of this scale and complexity require years of technical expertise, stakeholder engagement, and execution. We believe this achievement further demonstrates our ability to develop high-quality environmental assets while expanding our participation in emerging segments of the global carbon market."

As organizations increasingly seek high-quality environmental assets and nature-based climate solutions, blue carbon initiatives have emerged as a growing segment of the voluntary carbon market due to their potential to deliver climate, biodiversity, and community benefits simultaneously.

With registration now complete, the project enters its next phase of long-term implementation, monitoring, and verification in accordance with Verra program requirements.

About the Senegal Blue Carbon Mangrove Project

The Senegal Blue Carbon Mangrove Project is a nature-based climate initiative located within the Sine Saloum Delta and Casamance Estuary regions of Senegal. The project focuses on restoring degraded mangrove ecosystems through reforestation and ecosystem recovery activities designed to support climate mitigation, biodiversity conservation, coastal resilience, and community development objectives. The project is registered under Verra's Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) and Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards.

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB:KARX) is a vertically integrated climate solutions company delivering end-to-end services across compliance and voluntary carbon markets. From project origination and emissions quantification to verification support, credit issuance, and market distribution, Karbon-X provides trusted, transparent climate solutions to businesses and institutions globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to expectations related to Karbon-X Corp.'s financial performance, business strategy, growth plans, and market positioning. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Karbon-X Corp. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Emma Caputo
VP of Marketing
Karbon-X
ec@karbon-x.com

SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/karbon-x-advances-large-scale-senegal-blue-carbon-project-as-second-globally-regis-1177504

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.