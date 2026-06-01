Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 4th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB:KARX), based in Calgary, Alberta focused on global carbon markets and climate infrastructure solutions, today announced that Chad Clovis, Chief Executive Officer will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on June 4, 2026

DATE: June 4th

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: June 5th-9th Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

Recent Company Highlights

Reported & 60.8 million (USD) in revenue for the nine months ended February 28, 2026, reflecting continued commercial expansion across compliance and voluntary carbon markets

Expanded market participation across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, with growing activity in compliance markets including Canada and the EU ETS.

Continued advancement of strategic carbon project development initiatives across multiple international markets spanning nature-based and technology-driven solutions.

Strengthened Karbon-X's operating platform through strategic acquisitions, expanded trading infrastructure, and continued investment in digital carbon market technologies.

Continued growth in strategic partnerships and brand visibility through collaborations with organizations including the Edmonton Oilers, Hockey Canada, and the Detroit Red Wings and Tigers.

About Karbon-X Corp.

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB:KARX) is a publicly traded carbon infrastructure company advancing global climate solutions across both compliance and voluntary markets. Through carbon trading, project origination, and strategic advisory, Karbon-X enables businesses and institutions worldwide to meet evolving environmental regulations and achieve measurable sustainability outcomes.

The Company's integrated platform combines market expertise, verified project portfolios, and innovative carbon strategies to deliver scalable impact while preserving shareholder value.

For more information, visit www.karbon-x.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Karbon-X Corp.

Emma Caputo

VP of Marketing

+1 403 852 5887

ec@karbon-x.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young?

VP Corporate Services?

OTC Markets Group?

(212) 652-5958?

greg@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/karbon-x-to-present-at-the-small-cap-growth-virtual-investor-conference-june-4th-1171909