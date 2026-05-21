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WKN: A3D6NL | ISIN: US19179P1093 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
21.05.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Expands Global Energy Attribute Certificate Market Capabilities Amid Growing Renewable Procurement Demand

Company supports renewable energy procurement, certificate sourcing, and transaction execution across international EAC markets including RECs, I-RECs, and Guarantees of Origin

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) ("Karbon-X" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated climate solutions provider operating across global environmental markets, today highlighted its expanding role across international Energy Attribute Certificate ("EAC") markets, supporting renewable energy certificate sourcing, procurement, registry coordination, and transaction execution across global environmental commodity systems.

As corporations, utilities, and institutions continue advancing renewable electricity procurement strategies and market-based emissions reduction initiatives, demand for credible and traceable renewable energy instruments has continued to expand across both compliance and voluntary environmental markets.

Organizations operating across multiple jurisdictions are increasingly navigating fragmented certificate systems, evolving disclosure requirements, and regional registry frameworks tied to Scope 2 emissions reporting and renewable electricity claims.

Energy Attribute Certificates are tradable environmental instruments that certify one megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity was generated from a renewable source. EAC markets operate across multiple international frameworks, including Renewable Energy Certificates ("RECs") in North America, Guarantees of Origin ("GoOs") in Europe, International RECs ("I-RECs") across emerging markets, and additional country-specific certificate systems.

Karbon-X operates across global EAC markets as a sourcing and intermediary partner, connecting renewable energy supply with growing international demand for verified renewable electricity instruments. Through participation across both the buy-side and sell-side of EAC markets, Karbon-X supports procurement and transaction activity for corporations, buyers, sellers, utilities, developers, and environmental market participants navigating increasingly complex renewable electricity procurement requirements.

The Company maintains active accounts and market relationships across major international EAC registries spanning North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and emerging international markets.

"Organizations operating across multiple jurisdictions are increasingly looking for procurement partners that understand the operational and regulatory complexity of global EAC markets," said William Bullock, VP of Trading at Karbon-X. "As renewable electricity procurement continues to expand internationally, companies need reliable access to certificate supply, registry infrastructure, and transaction support across multiple environmental markets."

The Company stated that its EAC market activity complements Karbon-X's broader environmental commodities infrastructure spanning compliance carbon markets, project development, emissions quantification, and climate-related transaction support.

For more information, visit Karbon-X Energy Attribute Certificates

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) is a vertically integrated climate solutions company delivering end-to-end services across compliance and voluntary carbon markets. From project origination and emissions quantification to verification support, credit issuance, and market distribution, Karbon-X provides trusted, transparent climate solutions to businesses and institutions globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to expectations related to Karbon-X Corp.'s financial performance, business strategy, growth plans, and market positioning. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Karbon-X Corp. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

Emma Caputo
VP of Marketing
Karbon-X
ec@karbon-x.com

SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/karbon-x-expands-global-energy-attribute-certificate-market-capabilities-amid-grow-1168990

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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