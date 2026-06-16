WeTouch Technology Inc. Signs Strategic Sales Cooperation Agreement to Advance Its Expansion into Robotics and AI-Powered Smart Hardware

Strategic Cooperation Strengthens the Company's Positioning in the Robotics and AI-Powered Smart Hardware Value Chain

CHENGDU, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / WeTouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH) ("WeTouch" or the "Company"), a provider of touch display solutions, today announced that the Company has entered into a strategic sales cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Sub-Space Robotics Co., Ltd. Through this cooperation, the Company intends to build upon its existing touch display panels, control panels and human-machine interaction display module business to further participate in the development, integration and production application of robotic products, AI-powered smart hardware and embodied AI terminals, advancing its expansion from core components and modules into broader intelligent hardware manufacturing applications.

Shenzhen Sub-Space Robotics Co., Ltd. is a technology company focused on robotics and general-purpose embodied intelligence technologies, with business areas covering humanoid robotics, industrial intelligent equipment control systems, robotic device management and control systems, motion control, environmental perception, autonomous decision-making, multimodal algorithms and related intelligent hardware applications. The Company believes that Shenzhen Sub-Space Robotics Co., Ltd.'s robotics and embodied intelligence capabilities are complementary to WeTouch's strengths in touch displays, human-machine interaction modules, manufacturing execution and customized solutions.

Pursuant to the strategic sales cooperation agreement, the parties have completed technical discussions and preliminary compatibility assessments regarding touch display screens, control panels, human-machine interaction modules and related customized solutions required for robotics and intelligent hardware products. The parties believe that WeTouch's relevant products and solutions are well aligned with the end-product development, product integration and production application requirements of certain robotics and intelligent hardware products of Shenzhen Sub-Space Robotics Co., Ltd. The cooperation is expected to support WeTouch's further expansion from traditional touch display components and modules into robotic product integration, embodied AI terminals and higher value-added intelligent hardware manufacturing applications.

"We believe that robotics and AI-powered smart hardware represent an important extension of WeTouch's existing touch display and human-machine interaction capabilities," said Zongyi Lian, Chief Executive Officer of WeTouch. "Historically, the Company's products have been widely used in industrial control, automotive electronics, self-service terminals, gaming devices and other specialized touch display applications. As robotics and intelligent devices continue to evolve, human-machine interaction interfaces are becoming an increasingly important component of end products. Through this cooperation, we expect to move beyond supplying individual touch display components and further participate in the integration and production application of robotic products, embodied AI terminals and AI-powered smart hardware."

The robotics and AI-powered smart hardware markets present new application opportunities for specialized touch display, human-machine interaction and intelligent hardware integration solution providers. According to publicly available industry research, Grand View Research estimates that the global consumer robotics market is projected to grow from approximately $10.92 billion in 2024 to approximately $40.15 billion by 2030, while the global smart home market is projected to grow from approximately $127.80 billion in 2024 to approximately $537.27 billion by 2030. The Company believes that as robotic vacuum cleaners, robotic lawn mowers, humanoid robots, industrial robots and other intelligent hardware products continue to gain adoption, touch display panels, control interfaces, human-machine interaction modules and integrated intelligent hardware solutions are expected to play an increasingly important role in these end products.

This strategic sales cooperation agreement is a framework agreement and does not, by itself, constitute a binding purchase commitment or revenue guarantee. Specific product models, specifications, pricing, delivery arrangements, purchase quantities, payment terms, quality requirements and production arrangements will be further determined by the relevant parties in future purchase orders, procurement contracts or other definitive agreements.

WeTouch plans to continue promoting the application of its touch display products, control modules and human-machine interaction solutions in high-growth intelligent hardware scenarios, including robotics, smart mobility, industrial automation, AI-powered smart devices, embodied AI terminals and other professional human-machine interaction fields. The Company believes this strategy will help further diversify its customer base, expand its product application portfolio, support its transition from traditional touch display components and modules into robotics and AI-powered smart hardware manufacturing applications, and enhance its long-term growth opportunities.

About WeTouch Technology Inc.:

WeTouch Technology Inc. is a leading provider of high-quality touch display solutions, committed to revolutionizing human-machine interaction across various industries. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, WeTouch delivers cutting-edge technology and unmatched performance in touch display solutions worldwide.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Wetouch's control, which may cause Wetouch's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Wetouch as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Wetouch's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Wetouch does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Investor and Media Contact:

Email: InvestorRelations@wetouch.com.cn

SOURCE: Wetouch Technology Inc.

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