Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Reports High-Grade Gold Intersections at Duquesne West

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ, OTCQB: EMAUF, FSE: 9NH) has reported continued intersections of high-grade gold across significant widths on the Duquesne West gold property located in the Abitibi of Quebec under option from Duparquet Assets Ltd. 50% owned by Globex.

Latest assays from hole DQ 26-20 within the conceptual Main Pit intersected 61.5 g/t Au over 15.0 metres with several occurrences of visible gold (see images below).





Representative images of the mineralized zone showing visible gold (VG) intersected in DQ26-20 at a down-hole depth of 405.7 meters (Approximately 380 m vertical depth), which returned 15.0 meters grading 61.5 g/t Au (402.7 to 417.7 m).

The intersection is primarily made up of two adjoining assays of 557.5 g/t over 1.4 metres and 100.9 g/t Au over 1.0 metre but occur within a wide 35.8 metre halo of lower but anomalous gold values which presents an overall intersection of 26.09 g/t Au over 35.8 metres.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ26-20 402.7 404.2 1.5 3.7 Main Pit 404.2 405.7 1.4 557.5 405.7 406.7 1.0 100.9 406.7 407.7 1.0 3.6 407.7 408.7 1.0 2.7 408.7 409.7 1.0 4.1 409.7 410.7 1.1 5.4 410.7 411.7 1.0 0.3 411.7 412.7 1.0 0.4 412.7 413.7 1.0 1.3 413.7 414.7 1.0 0.0 414.7 415.7 1.0 0.5 415.7 416.7 1.0 0.3 416.7 417.7 1.0 0.4

Table displaying full intercept of DQ26-20 provided by Emperor; Notice high-grade intercept is surrounded by lower-grade material. The sub-gram material extends for a total thickness of 35.8 m grading 26.0 g/t Au. (not shown in table). Intersections presented are core lengths.

Interestingly, the new high-grade intersection occurs 35 metres down plunge from a 1995 historical hole by Sante-Fe Canadian Mining which in Hole DQ95-21 intersected 20.9 g/t Au over 16.0 metres. Of note also reported from the current drill program was hole DQ 26-36 located east of the conceptual pit which returned 7.9 g/t Au over 1.5 metres and 0.5 g/t Au over 28.0 metres.

Note: True widths are between 70% to 90% of reported widths.

Emperor's 2026 drill program is reported to be +15,000 metres which will be combined with 8,000 metres of sampling of historical core.

Shareholders may access the Emperor press release by clicking here.

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301636

Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex, in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under Ni 43-101, prepared the information that forms the basis of this written disclosure.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

Executive Chairman & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com



Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Except as may be required by such laws, Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex") does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual results could differ materially from Globex's expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. Numerous risk factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in Globex's annual information form for the 2025 fiscal year filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Globex's website at www.globexmining.com. Globex cautions readers that such risks are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Globex or that Globex currently deems to be immaterial may have a material adverse effect on Globex's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, Globex cautions investors and others against placing undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as a prediction of future results or for any other purpose. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act ("Regulation S"), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adcdb053-7aab-413a-8214-30634c1a2bc4