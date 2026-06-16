Stagwell: Sport Beach, Sue Bird And Megan Rapinoe Launch "The Hang" At Cannes Lions 2026

Fueled by Gatorade, "The Hang" brings together sports icons including Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, Candace Parker, Hilary Knight and more for a week of conversations and networking.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / In partnership with Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe, SPORT BEACH is excited to launch The Hang at Cannes Lions 2026. Bringing together female sports icons including Bird, Rapinoe, Candace Parker, Hilary Knight and more, The Hang will serve as the anchor platform for conversations around women's sports, athlete culture, and the evolving role of athletes in media, business, and society. Fueled by Gatorade, The Hang will explore a different topic each day in a relaxed conversation format - providing a new platform for conversations and networking.

"The Hang was built around a simple idea: some of the most important conversations in sports happen when people let their guard down and talk honestly," said Sue Bird, WNBA Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist and Hall of Famer. "We're excited to bring together the people shaping the future at SPORT BEACH."

"SPORT BEACH is the perfect place for The Hang," said Megan Rapinoe, Soccer Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist and Activist. "It brings together people who are doing the work in a casual setting that allows for real conversation."

Held at SPORT BEACH's A Deck Bar, a private invitation-only space, The Hang will feature candid conversations exploring topics including the future of sports media and authentic brand engagement. Designed with the SPORT BEACH audience in mind, these sessions will give athletes, brands and marketers the opportunity to move beyond observation and actively participate in driving what's next.

Interested participants can apply online to participate at sportbeach-thehang.splashthat.com

PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE

Monday, June 22, 2026; 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM CEST

What's Next for Women's Sports Media Sue Bird and Candace Parker will discuss the current state of women's sports coverage, the evolution of sports media and the opportunities ahead as audiences continue to grow.

Presented by: Sue Bird, WNBA Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist and Hall of Famer Candace Parker, Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, Two-Time WNBA MVP, Three-Time WNBA Champion, Two-Time NCAA Champion, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur



Tuesday, June 23, 2026; 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM CEST

Authenticity and Brand Growth with Megan Rapinoe Megan Rapinoe and Hilary Knight will explore how brands can engage with women's sports authentically and effectively as investment and audience interest continue to accelerate.

Presented by: Megan Rapinoe, Soccer Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist and Activist Hilary Knight, Five-Time Olympian, Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist and Ten-Time World Champion



Wednesday, June 24, 2026; 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM CEST

Shepherding a Growing Sport with Sue Bird Sue Bird and a special guest will discuss the role brands can play in supporting and sustaining the continued growth of women's sports during a historic period of momentum.

Presented by: Sue Bird, WNBA Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist and Hall of Famer Additional speaker to be announced



Thursday, June 25, 2026; 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM CEST

Closing Conversation & Afternoon Spritz with Megan Rapinoe Megan Rapinoe will close out The Hang with a conversation reflecting on the week's biggest themes, insights and opportunities shaping the future of women's sports.

Presented by: Megan Rapinoe, Soccer Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist and Activist



###

About SPORT BEACH

SPORT BEACH is a global platform operating at the intersection of sport, culture, and creativity, connecting athletes, brands and marketers to build communities that drive real growth. Built on a model of elite co-creation, SPORT BEACH creates immersive experiences and high-impact conversations designed to turn cultural moments into commercial opportunities. Through convenings, content and play, SPORT BEACH is a catalyst for new partnerships, breakthrough ideas, and industry-defining collaboration. Learn more at sportbeach.com and follow us on Instagram @sportbeachco.

Press Contact:

Paige Graham

paige.graham@sportbeach.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sport-beach-sue-bird-and-megan-rapinoe-launch-%22the-hang%22-at-cann-1178128