GoDaddy: Where Purpose and People Align: Meet Sara Borland

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey to date.

I've been at GoDaddy for 16 years, and my career has grown and changed quite a bit along the way.

I began my career in marketing and PR at smaller organizations, and early on I also gained hands-on experience as a trainer and executive assistant. Those experiences shaped how I think about communication, people, and how work really gets done.

When I joined GoDaddy, I spent 12 years in marketing and brand, working across creative, events, sponsorships, customer marketing, and with our Web Pro community. I had the opportunity to work on several "Big Game" campaigns, meet many of our celebrity partners, and be part of some really memorable events. But the moments that stayed with me the most were the ones spent with our small business customers. Hearing their stories and seeing the impact of their work firsthand was always the most meaningful part.

A few years ago, my path took an unexpected turn when my role was eliminated during a restructuring. Not long after, I was given the opportunity to step into a Chief of Staff role in People Operations. It was completely new to me and pushed me outside of my comfort zone, but it opened a door I didn't know I needed.

I've now spent nearly four years in People Operations and it feels like everything has come together. I'm able to bring my background in brand, project management, and creative problem-solving together with a focus on people and impact. It feels like home.

One thing that's stayed consistent is that I've never been driven by title or how quickly I could move up. What's mattered most is doing good work with good people, and I've been fortunate to find that at GoDaddy.

What was the turning point that most accelerated your career?

The biggest turning point was saying yes to the Chief of Staff role, even though I didn't feel ready.

I had spent my career in marketing and was stepping into a completely new space. I had a lot of self-doubt, but I also had people around me who believed I could do it. Over time, I started to believe it too.

That experience taught me that growth comes from stepping into something new and figuring it out along the way. It also reinforced that you can lead with both your head and your heart and still drive real impact.

How do you decide which initiatives deserve focus when everything feels important?

When everything feels important, I come back to impact. I ask what will truly move the business forward and where our effort will make the biggest difference.

Not everything can be a priority, and that's okay. Being clear about what we're not doing is just as important as what we are. That clarity helps teams stay focused and do their best work.

What's the most surprising insight you've uncovered through experimentation?

You don't have to do something big to learn something big.

Some of the most valuable insights come from small changes. For me, experimentation is really about creative problem-solving. It's about staying curious, trying something, and learning from it. Over time, those small learnings add up and lead to better decisions.

How does GoDaddy's culture or values show up in the way you approach work?

GoDaddy's culture shows up in the way we're encouraged to take ownership, try new things, and keep learning.

I also feel a responsibility to help carry that forward. It matters to me that GoDaddy continues to be a place where people feel valued, supported, and encouraged, even when we have different perspectives. That sense of belonging is part of what makes this place special.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with the people closest to me. My husband and I have been married for 26 years, and we have two daughters who are both in college.

As empty nesters, we're finding new ways to spend our time, mostly through travel and shared experiences. Right now, we're planning a trip to France and Northern Germany this fall with my parents to visit our ancestral home and meet extended family. It's a special way to stay connected to where we come from while creating new memories together.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

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SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/where-purpose-and-people-align-meet-sara-borland-1178332