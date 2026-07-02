GoDaddy 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report: Customers & Communities | Customer Experience

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / Originally published in GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report

Customer Experience

Delivering top-tier personalized support.

Each entrepreneur's story is unique. Whether that's where they come from or where they're going, we believe every idea deserves personalized solutions. We strive to deliver positive customer experiences through dedicated support, educational resources, and continuous enhancements to our offerings. Our GoDaddy Guides (Guides) work to exceed expectations by helping customers realize the full value of the solutions and tools we offer.

Customer Conversations & Support

Our personalized support for every stage of an entrepreneur's journey sets us apart from our competitors and helps to improve customer satisfaction and retention. We meet customers how, where, and when they need us, and we continuously refine our approach based on their feedback and evolving needs.

Our Guides provide proactive, informed, and personalized guidance, whether resolving a quick issue or helping build a complete online presence. Each Guide is trained to 'WOW' customers through real, one-on-one interactions. Our Guides are located globally and provide support in several local languages.

20+ Million We have 20+ million paying customers as of the year ended December 31, 2025.

Delivering WOW

With GoDaddy's WOW program, we've built a specialized process for efficiently maximizing value with every customer interaction. Because each interaction is important, we operate a robust quality assurance model to support consistency across communications and to identify areas of potential improvement. Our Customer Care Team continually assesses the program's impact and updates processes to improve customer satisfaction and reduce the time customers spend reaching out to us.

Voice It

Our customers deserve fast, effective solutions when they face challenges, and we aim to learn from their recommendations for improvements and enhancements. Voice It, our internal customer feedback intake tool, allows customers to share their pain points directly with our Guides. Our Guides use this feedback to collaborate with internal teams to address, develop, and share solutions geared to benefit our entire customer base.

Innovating Customer Experiences

We focus on continuous improvement and invest in innovation, tools, and training to help our customers better find the guidance they need and to help our Guides better serve our customers. Our Natural Language Processing technology allows customers to describe their issue in their own words and help route them to the right specialist without navigating rigid menus. This leads to faster connections and better outcomes. The feature is currently available in English-speaking markets, with plans to expand to additional markets in the future.

Our Guides are equipped with tools that support proactive escalation, case summarization, and faster issue resolution. Our Guides can utilize GABI, GoDaddy's internal Care Team Artificial Intelligence assistant, which Guides can prompt while supporting customers to surface relevant help articles and website resources in real time. These tools help Guides run diagnostics, provide step-by-step guidance, and find answers more quickly so they can support customers with confidence.

GUIDE DEVELOPMENT

Guides receive regular training to keep their skills sharp. In 2025, we offered specialized AI1 training and simulations to better help our Guides confidently support customers with our AI-powered products like Airo.

Customer Tools & Community Resources

While conversations with our Guides remain central to the GoDaddy customer experience, entrepreneurs also have access to a range of learning tools to help them along their journeys. The GoDaddy Resource Library offers on-demand, practical guidance, while the GoDaddy AI Prompt Library provides free prompts to help small business owners work more efficiently. Beyond our own platforms, we share tutorials on thirdparty sites like YouTube and engage with customers on social media sites.

4.5 Trustpilot rating of 4.5 out of 5.

A+ Better Business Bureau score of A+.

Learn more about GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report.

About this Report

The GoDaddy 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report details our progress toward our corporate sustainability goals, strategies, and initiatives in support of our overarching purpose and values. Unless otherwise noted, this report reflects our corporate sustainability performance across our global operations covering the fiscal year period from January 1 to December 31, 2025. To demonstrate our commitment to transparent communication regarding our sustainability progress, we routinely share updates through our website and our annual reporting. We welcome your questions, comments, and feedback on this report by contacting ESG@GoDaddy.com.

This report references the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector, and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures. We also disclose our contributions and progress toward priority UN SDGs. For additional information on how we align with these frameworks and key indicators demonstrating our sustainability performance, please refer to the Frameworks & Metrics section.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

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SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/godaddy-2025-global-stakeholder-impact-report-customers-and-communities-%7c-custom-1185898