TOKYO, June 17, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") today announced a strategic investment supported by the UK Government under the Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund (LSIMF), subject to terms and conditions, at its manufacturing site in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, to establish supply chain and packaging capabilities for current and future medicines that require cold-chain management, including lecanemab.LSIMF is a capital grants scheme designed to strengthen life sciences manufacturing capabilities in the UK and enhance supply resilience against future health emergencies. The investment aligns with the UK Government's policy to reinforce domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing and reflects Eisai's long-term commitment to the United Kingdom.Haruo Naito, Chief Executive Officer at Eisai Co., Ltd., said, "This strategic investment reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening resilient supply capabilities for our innovative medicines and pipeline products, while further deepening our long-standing relationship with the United Kingdom. We greatly value the opportunity to work collaboratively with the UK Government in strengthening life sciences manufacturing and healthcare resilience for the future."Science Minister Lord Vallance said, "Building world-class manufacturing capabilities here in the UK will secure the supply of vital medicines, including treatments for Alzheimer's disease, that can transform lives. Eisai's government-backed investment will also support the creation of new skilled jobs in Hatfield and is another example of the benefits of international companies investing in the UK- bolstering our reputation as a life sciences hub while growing our economy."The overall investment will help expand Eisai's advanced manufacturing capabilities at the site in Hatfield, broadening its role beyond traditional oral solid dose operations to support the packaging and supply of temperature-controlled medicines for injection and infusion. Additionally, Eisai will be able to transition from reliance on external contract manufacturers to an in-house packaging model, enhancing supply stability and flexibility. The investment includes facilities capable of handling temperature-controlled products, including the expansion of goods receipt and dispatch functions, construction of ambient and cold-chain warehouses, and installation of packaging buildings and packaging lines. The project is being implemented in multiple phases, with a total investment from Eisai of approximately £48 million.Through this investment, the Hatfield site will strengthen its role as a global manufacturing hub serving multiple regions, including Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In addition, enhanced production flexibility, capability for multi-language and small-batch packaging, and advanced quality management will support Eisai's global supply network.Media Inquiries:Public Relations Department,Eisai Co., Ltd.+81-(0)3-3817-5120Source: EisaiCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.