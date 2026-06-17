Bayer today announced the completion of the acquisition of Perfuse Therapeutics, Inc. As a result, Perfuse Therapeutics will now be fully integrated into Bayer. As announced previously, Bayer now holds the full rights pertaining to PER-001 intravitreal implant, a first in class, sustained release small molecule endothelin receptor antagonist currently in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of Glaucoma and Diabetic Retinopathy (DR).

This acquisition strengthens Bayer's pharmaceutical pipeline and strategically fits with Bayer's strong footprint and expertise in ophthalmology.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bayer paid an upfront payment of USD 300 million. The transaction carries a total potential value of up to USD 2.45 billion, comprising of the upfront payment and additional success-based milestone payments.

For Bayer, BofA Securities acted as exclusive financial advisor and Baker McKenzie acted as legal counsel. For Perfuse, Centerview Partners LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal counsel.

About Perfuse Therapeutics

Perfuse Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering transformational research into the treatment of ischemia-induced ocular diseases. Enabled by its proprietary sustained-release drug delivery platform, the company is advancing its lead asset PER-001 for global leading causes of blindness. Headquartered in South San Francisco, Calif., and with R&D facilities in Durham, N.C., Perfuse Therapeutics has established a strong team committed to advancing disease-modifying therapies to patients with ocular disease around the world.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, "Health for all, Hunger for none," the company's products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2025, the Group employed around 88,000 people and had sales of 45.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

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