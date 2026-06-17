TOKYO, June 17, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation introduces the AQUOS R11 high-end smartphone. In addition to a function that uses AI to automatically adjust the zoom level according to the subject, it newly features capabilities that create a comfortable space by lighting and sound. These enhancements not only improve usability during photography but also expand the ways users can enjoy their smartphones in everyday life. Sales will begin sequentially in Japan and Taiwan on and after July 9 of this year (*1).The camera has been supervised by Leica Camera AG (Headquarters: Wetzlar, Germany). Equipped with a high-resolution triple camera system-50.3 MP standard, 50.3 MP ultra-wide, and 38.5 MP telephoto-it supports a wide range of shooting scenarios, from everyday snapshots to expansive landscapes and distant subjects.AI-powered camera functions have also been further enhanced. The newly introduced Smart Fit Zoom allows users to simply tap a dedicated icon, after which AI automatically adjusts the zoom level according to the subject, enabling well-balanced compositions centered on the intended subject. In addition, the Privacy Safe feature (*2) automatically detects and masks (*3) text such as signs and billboards at the time of capture, helping protect privacy when sharing images on social media.By combining ease of operation with natural, subject-optimized image results, the camera delivers a photography experience that embodies the concept: Simple, yet stunning.The new Akarium feature uses a light positioned at the center of the rear camera ring to gently notify users of incoming calls, messages, and other alerts. The lighting incorporates eight colors inspired by hues found in nature. In addition, healing sounds recorded from nature, synchronized with lighting effects modeled after elements such as a campfire and a flowing stream, create a relaxing and comfortable atmosphere for moments like before bedtime or during breaks (*2).The display features a high-brightness Pro IGZO OLED with a peak brightness of 3,600 nits. With its Smart Outdoor View feature, which brightens low-tone areas according to ambient lighting conditions, dark areas of images are clearly visible even under strong sunlight or in dim outdoor environments.The device is powered by the Snapdragon(R) 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform, delivering high processing performance and smooth operation. In addition, a large-capacity 5,100 mAh battery and newly designed heat-dissipation components enable stable, long-duration enjoyment of activities such as video streaming and gaming.Outstanding Features1. AI-powered camera features, from automatic zoom adjustment to enhanced privacy protection2. Equipped with Akarium, a feature that creates a comfortable atmosphere through light and sound3. Enhanced peak brightness and automatic correction of low-tone areas ensure clear visibility and a comfortable viewing experience, even under strong sunlight or in dim outdoor conditionsProduct name: SmartphoneBrand name: AQUOS R11Release date (Japan): On and after July 9, 2026 (*1)*1 The release date may vary depending on the carrier.*2 Prior setup is required.*3 Detection results may vary depending on the subject and shooting conditions.Outstanding Features1. AI-powered camera features, from automatic zoom adjustment to enhanced privacy protectionThe newly introduced Smart Fit Zoom allows users to simply tap a dedicated icon, enabling AI to automatically adjust the zoom level according to the subject and capture well-balanced compositions focused on the intended subject. In addition, the Privacy Safe feature automatically detects and masks text such as signs and billboards at the time of capture, helping protect privacy when sharing images on social media. Furthermore, when photographing a My Number Card for identity verification, fields such as gender and organ donor consent are also automatically masked.In addition, when taking group photos, the camera can generate a single image in which everyone's eyes are naturally open by combining multiple shots. When capturing documents, it removes shadows and corrects perspective distortion, ensuring that text remains clear and easy to read.2. Equipped with Akarium, a feature that creates a comfortable atmosphere through light and soundThe new Akarium feature uses a light positioned at the center of the rear camera ring to gently notify users of incoming calls, messages, and other alerts. The lighting incorporates eight colors inspired by hues found in nature. In addition, under the supervision of sound designer Shinya Kiyokawa, healing sounds recorded from nature are synchronized with lighting effects inspired by elements such as a campfire, a flowing stream, and sunlight filtering through trees, creating a relaxing and comfortable atmosphere for moments like before bedtime or during breaks.The device design was supervised by miyake design, founded by designer Kazushige Miyake. The camera ring retains its distinctive free-curve form-neither a perfect circle nor a square. Featuring glossy glass materials and a gently rounded form, the design fits comfortably in the hand while delivering a simple yet premium feel. The lineup includes three distinctive color options that highlight individual style.3. Enhanced peak brightness and automatic correction of low-tone areas ensure clear visibility and a comfortable viewing experience, even under strong sunlight or in dim outdoor conditionsThe approximately 6.5-inch Pro IGZO OLED display has been enhanced to achieve a peak brightness of 3,600 nits-1.2 times higher than the previous model (*4). With Smart Outdoor View, low-tone areas are automatically brightened according to ambient lighting conditions, suppressing black crush and ensuring that details remain clearly visible. In addition, the bezels surrounding the display have been reduced by approximately 21.7 %, achieving a large-screen experience while maintaining a comfortable, easy-to-hold form factor. On the audio side, Dolby Atmos(R)-compatible full-metal BOX speakers deliver immersive sound, from deep bass to clear high sound range.The device is powered by the Snapdragon(R) 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform, achieving performance improvements over the previous model of approximately 13 % in CPU and approximately 40 % in GPU (*4). Combined with an enlarged vapor chamber heat dissipation system and the series' largest 5,100 mAh battery, the device maintains stable performance even during demanding gameplay, enabling comfortable use over extended periods.*4 Compared with the 2025 model AQUOS R10.Other FeaturesEquipped with the AI-powered Vocalist feature that eliminates noise in real time. By registering your voice in advance, the AI can identify and suppress voices other than your own as well as surrounding noise during calls, allowing only your voice to be transmitted to the other party. This enables clear and comfortable communication without concern for location, even in environments with loud background noise or announcements.Corning(R) Gorilla(R) Glass Victus(R) 2 is used on both the front and rear, delivering high durability with enhanced resistance to drops. In addition to a design compliant with MIL standards (*5), the device offers dust resistance and IP69-rated water resistance (*6), ensuring comfortable use across a wide range of scenarios, from everyday settings to outdoor environments.A new Home Deco feature (*2) enables users to customize wallpapers and fonts to create a home screen tailored to their personal preferences. In addition, Lock Photo Shuffle uses AI to automatically select and display recommended photos from the device on the lock screen, allowing users to enjoy their memories each time they check their display.As an optional accessory to further enhance the enjoyment of Akarium, Sharp has collaborated with the smartphone accessory brand temari (*7). The lineup includes three colors inspired by a campfire, a flowing stream, and sunlight filtering through trees. By placing this accessory over the rear camera ring, the light is diffused randomly, expanding the range of ambient lighting effects.*5 Testing has been conducted in accordance with impact (drop) resistance standards based on the U.S. Department of Defense procurement criteria (MIL-STD-810G). The performance of this product has been verified under test conditions and does not guarantee the operation of all functions under all actual usage conditions. Furthermore, it does not guarantee that the device will remain free from damage or malfunction under all impact conditions.*6 Testing has been conducted in accordance with 15 items of the U.S. Department of Defense procurement standard (MIL-STD-810H), including water resistance (immersion), water resistance (rain), vibration resistance, humidity resistance, high-temperature storage (fixed), high-temperature storage (cyclic), high-temperature operation (fixed), high-temperature operation (cyclic), low-temperature operation, low-temperature storage, temperature durability (thermal shock), low-pressure storage, low-pressure operation, icing (condensation), and icing (freezing).The performance of this product has been verified under test conditions and does not guarantee the operation of all functions under all actual usage conditions. Furthermore, it does not guarantee that the device will remain free from damage or malfunction under all impact conditions.*7 Sales of the accessory will be handled by IRIS Co., Ltd. (Head office: Ota City, Gunma Prefecture; President: Kogoro Osumi). For details, please visit the company's website: https://iris-pro.com/all/aquos-r1xtemari/ (in Japanese).*8 35 mm conversion.*9 Actual usable battery capacity may vary.- AQUOS, the AQUOS logo, and the AQUOS R logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation.- Osaifu-Keitai is a registered trademark of NTT Docomo, Inc.- Google, Android, and related logos and marks are trademarks of Google LLC.- Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.- Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc.- Other product names and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.Information on this product is also available on the following website:https://jp.sharp/k-tai/ (in Japanese)About SharpFor more than 110 years, Sharp Corporation has been developing pioneering, world-first and industry-first products and technologies primarily in electronics. Based on its business creed "Sincerity and Creativity" the company has established its corporate slogan "In step with your future." and aims to create New Cultures through innovative products and services in every aspect of how people live and work.For more information, please visit: https://global.sharp/Source: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.