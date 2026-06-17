Pierce Group AB: Pierce Group Expands its Private Brand Offering: Raven Launches Updated Brand and New Product Categories

Pierce Group ("Pierce" or the "Company") is expanding its private brand offering through Raven's launch for this year's high season. The expansion is part of a major revamp of the Raven brand, including new product categories, for both the Offroad and Onroad segment, updated designs and a broader assortment across apparel and protective gear. The launch is in line with the Company's strategy to strengthen its own brands and increase the share of sales from private brands.

"The expansion of Raven marks an important milestone in our strategy to continue scaling Pierce's proprietary brands. By broadening the assortment and entering new rider categories, we can reach even more riders across Europe while further strengthening our private brand offering. I am proud of what our teams have accomplished in terms of design, assortment and product development, and I look forward to seeing more Raven gear on the roads this summer," says Göran Dahlin, CEO of Pierce Group.

Pierce Group, Europe's leading e-commerce company in motorcycle, motocross and snowmobile gear, continues to improve its private brand offering by revamping Raven - the Company's flagship brand within apparel, helmets and protective gear. The initiative is part of Pierce's broader strategy to drive customer loyalty, assortment differentiation and long-term profitability through a strengthened portfolio of own brands. As part of this strategy, Pierce has focused on consolidating and scaling its core brands while expanding into adjacent categories with attractive growth potential.

Historically positioned primarily within Offroad and motocross, Raven has expanded its offering in the motorcycle segment by the introduction of new product lines. The expansion has been driven by increasing customer demand for the Raven offering from Onroad riders across Europe. Additionally, the revamp also includes an update of Raven's Offroad offering, which addresses previous gaps in Pierce's private label assortment.

"Over the past year, we've been rebuilding Raven from the ground up. Not as a seasonal refresh, but as a complete rethink of what the brand should become moving forward. We challenged and refined every part of the collection - from materials and fit to protection, styling and rider mobility. The result is a wider and significantly improved offering that addresses the needs of riders, whether Offroad or Onroad," says Niklas Westermark, Category Manager at Pierce Group, responsible for Raven's product expansion.

The initiative also includes a design transformation to further enhance Raven's visual identity, including a new logo. The updated collection introduces a more modern and cohesive design language across both Offroad and Onroad categories.

The new Raven assortment is being rolled out across Pierce Group's platforms during the ongoing riding season.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Dahlin, CEO

Email: Goran.Dahlin@piercegroup.com

Tel: +46 727 303 111

About Pierce Group

Pierce Group is the leading European e-commerce company specializing in gear, parts, and accessories for motorcross, motorcycle and snowmobile enthusiasts. Through its e-commerce platforms 24MX, XLMOTO, and Sledstore, the company serves customers in more than 40 European markets. Pierce Group offers a broad and distinctive product assortment, including several own brands such as Raven and Proworks. With a strong focus on customer experience, sales are conducted through locally adapted websites tailored to the needs of on-road, off-road, and snowmobile riders.



Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Pierce Group operates its central warehouse in Szczecin, Poland. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.