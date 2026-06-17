Atos International: Atos joins CrowdStrike's Project QuiltWorks to advance sovereign AI adoption and secure frontier AI risk

Press Release

Atos joins CrowdStrike's Project QuiltWorks to advance sovereign AI adoption and secure frontier AI risk

Atos' leadership at the intersection of cybersecurity, AI and digital sovereignty strengthens QuiltWorks' ecosystem

Paris, France - June 17, 2026 - Atos , a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announces that it has joined CrowdStrike's Project QuiltWorks . Powered by the Falcon® platform and frontier models from OpenAI and Anthropic, Project QuiltWorks combines CrowdStrike's AI-driven vulnerability discovery and adversary-informed prioritization with remediation services from the world's top systems integrators and managed services providers, and financial protection from leaders in the cyber insurance industry.

Atos will further expand its cybersecurity services portfolio and expertise in managed security services, cybersecurity governance and sovereign digital environments by joining QuiltWorks.

By joining the coalition, Atos brings a distinctive value proposition centered on digital sovereignty, helping clients adopt AI and secure against frontier AI risk with stronger control over data, infrastructure, governance and compliance requirements. Built for the frontier AI era, Atos' services will contribute to the coalition, combining SOC operations ready for AI accelerated adversaries with an agentic, AI augmented cybersecurity offering.

As part of this partnership, Atos will integrate QuiltWorks capabilities to strengthen organizations' ability to prepare, respond, and continuously adapt to AI-driven risk. This delivers greater visibility into AI-related exposures, smarter prioritization, faster remediation, and continuous protection against evolving threats, providing clients with clearer board-level visibility and actionable remediation frameworks.

Atos will combine these capabilities with its sovereign digital infrastructures to support regulated environments, enabling highly secure and sovereign AI deployments that align with European regulatory and sovereignty requirements, helping organizations manage risk proactively and respond effectively under pressure.

Atos' approach emphasizes governance, ownership and control of data, AI models and infrastructure so AI vulnerability management is compliant-by-design, supporting continuous adaptation as threats, regulations, and business needs evolve.

Günter Koinegg, global head of cybersecurity services, Atos, said: "Joining CrowdStrike's QuiltWorks coalition marks an important milestone in our strategy to combine artificial intelligence and cybersecurity at scale. By bringing together advanced AI risk management capabilities with our expertise in sovereign digital environments, we enable our clients to adopt AI securely, with full control over their data and compliance with regulatory frameworks."

Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike, said: "We are pleased to welcome Atos to QuiltWorks, the only coalition that secures every layer of frontier AI risk. Their track record with CrowdStrike and strong expertise in cybersecurity services and sovereign environments will extend the coalition's reach in the European market as QuiltWorks continues to expand across every sector and organization worldwide."

Atos and CrowdStrike's partnership spans eight years of collaboration focused on delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions. The QuiltWorks coalition marks a new step in this partnership, reinforcing their joint ambition to address the evolving cybersecurity challenges posed by artificial intelligence.

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Atos Group's cybersecurity services and products

As a global cybersecurity leader with more than 6,500 experts and 205 cybersecurity patents, Atos Group helps organizations navigate the evolving threat landscape with end-to-end, AI-powered security, enabling their pursuit of digital sovereignty and trust.

Cybersecurity services, delivered under the Atos brand, offer an integrated blend of strategic consulting, solution integration and continuous managed security services - spanning the entire security lifecycle. With a global network of 17 security operations centers (SOCs) processing more than 31 billion security events per day and serving over 2,000 trusted customers, Atos cybersecurity services deliver a proactive, globally informed approach to securing operations. Its teams operate with deep industry expertise across all sectors, ensuring robust data protection, regulatory compliance, and business continuity worldwide.

Cybersecurity products delivered under the Eviden brand consist of a sovereign portfolio built on three complementary areas of expertise: data encryption, identity and access management, and digital identity. Developed and manufactured in Europe, Eviden cybersecurity products comply with the highest European certification standards to safeguard sensitive data, secure digital access and protect the identities across users, systems, and connected devices.

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About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 56,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (at the go-forward perimeter), operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atosgroup.com | Phone: +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88