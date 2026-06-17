High street retailers are ready to stock plug-in solar, as the UK government prepares to introduce regulation changes that would make it legal for consumers to self-install. Lidl was already backing the proposal in March 2026 when the government first announced its plan to make plug-in solar available "within months" and the number of retailers supporting the plan has swelled. Amazon, Asda, B&Q, Currys, Screwfix and Wickes all joined a government roundtable event to discuss how the technology can provide a cheaper route for households to install solar, ahead of expected regulation changes in summer ...

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